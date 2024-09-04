Jerry Seinfeld Returns To The Colosseum At Caesars Palace For Six Performances In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In advance of celebrating his 100th show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, world famous comedian, author, producer and director Jerry Seinfeld will return in 2025 with six performances on the iconic stage. Having consistently played to sold-out crowds since 2003, Seinfeld has easily cemented himself as the longest-running superstar headliner in the iconic resort's history and one of the longest running headliners in the history of Las Vegas.

2025 performances going on sale are:

Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3

Friday, Sept. 5 and Saturday, Sept. 6

Friday, Oct. 10 and Saturday, Oct. 11

There are limited tickets still available for Seinfeld's final performances in 2024 on Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets start at $84, plus applicable tax and fees, and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/SeinfeldVegas. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

ABOUT Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects includes Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which he starred in, directed, co-wrote, and produced, Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill, along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is This Anything?, Seinlanguage, and The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book) and a children's book (Halloween). Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

