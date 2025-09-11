House Of Magic Expands To Two Las Vegas Locations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



House of Magic, the Magic Castle-style entertainment experience in Las Vegas, has expanded to two locations: Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino and Downtown's iconic Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street.

Like stepping into the legendary Magic Castle in Hollywood, House of Magic features a rotating cast of world-class magicians, illusionists, mentalists, and variety performers. Each night promises something different - from sleight-of-hand and comedy magic to mentalism, danger acts, and illusions that defy explanation.

"We wanted to create a space where the magic community could shine and surprise people - just like the Magic Castle, but right here in Vegas," said producer Don Barnhart, who began his career as House MC and Talent Coordinator at the World Famous Comedy & Magic Club. "It's unpredictable, interactive, and incredibly fun."

Old Vegas Vibes, Two Unique Venues

At Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, guests can enjoy a cozy, high-energy showroom with free parking, affordable ticket prices starting at just $19.95, and throwback drink specials. Silver Sevens is also home to resident headliner Michael DeSchalit, delivering mind-blowing illusions and unforgettable performances.

At Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street, House of Magic brings its spellbinding performances to the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. Inside the intimate upstairs showroom, audiences can experience the same world-class magic with full dinner and bar service available right in the venue. Resident headliner Justin Rivera, best known from America's Got Talent, brings his signature blend of comedy and magic to every show.

Showtimes & Tickets

House of Magic - Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino

4100 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Thursday - Sunday at 6 PM

Featuring Resident Headliner: Michael DeSchalit

House of Magic - Hennessey's Tavern

425 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Tuesday - Sunday at 5 PM

Featuring Resident Headliner: Justin Rivera

Tickets available now at

Free Parking at Silver Sevens