Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Henderson Symphony Orchestra Will Perform a HOPE Concert Next Week

The concert features Jennifer Bellor: Sky Bells, Huang Ruo: Becoming Another, and Beethoven: Symphony 6.

Apr. 16, 2021  
Henderson Symphony Orchestra Will Perform a HOPE Concert Next Week

Celebrate HOPE with Henderson Symphony Orchestra as they present their all new concert on April 24th, 2021 at 8:00 PM.

HOPE is the orchestra's second concert and the music selections again involve healing but no longer by learning from the past. Instead, we now understand our surroundings, celebrate the positive, and recognize what needs to be improved.

The concert features:

Jennifer Bellor: Sky Bells (Commission Premiere )

Huang Ruo: Becoming Another

Beethoven: Symphony 6

Alexandra Arrieche, Music Director says,"We are proud to present a new work by local composer, Jennifer Bellor, commissioned by Henderson Symphony Orchestra!"

Learn more at https://www.hendersonsymphony.org/post/celebrate-hope-with-henderson-symphony-orchestra.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Eat Sleep Broadway Unisex T-Shirt
Dance Captain In Training Unisex T-Shirt
Future Broadway Star Youth Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Las Vegas Stories
SoHo Playhouse LV Announces Five Grant Winners & City-Partnered Educational Initiative Photo

SoHo Playhouse LV Announces Five Grant Winners & City-Partnered Educational Initiative

Jokesters Comedy Club Adds More Shows To Keep Up With Demand For Comedy Photo

Jokesters Comedy Club Adds More Shows To Keep Up With Demand For Comedy

Comedian Don Barnhart Continues Nightly Residency at Delirious Comedy Club Photo

Comedian Don Barnhart Continues Nightly Residency at Delirious Comedy Club

Delirious Comedy Club Celebrates Celebrity Comedy Series With Comedian Jamie Kennedy Photo

Delirious Comedy Club Celebrates Celebrity Comedy Series With Comedian Jamie Kennedy


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!