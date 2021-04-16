Henderson Symphony Orchestra Will Perform a HOPE Concert Next Week

Celebrate HOPE with Henderson Symphony Orchestra as they present their all new concert on April 24th, 2021 at 8:00 PM.

HOPE is the orchestra's second concert and the music selections again involve healing but no longer by learning from the past. Instead, we now understand our surroundings, celebrate the positive, and recognize what needs to be improved.

The concert features:

Jennifer Bellor: Sky Bells (Commission Premiere )

Huang Ruo: Becoming Another

Beethoven: Symphony 6

Alexandra Arrieche, Music Director says,"We are proud to present a new work by local composer, Jennifer Bellor, commissioned by Henderson Symphony Orchestra!"

Learn more at https://www.hendersonsymphony.org/post/celebrate-hope-with-henderson-symphony-orchestra.