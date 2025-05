HAMILTON Launches $10 Lottery Tickets for Engagement At The Smith Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on Tuesday, May 20 in Las Vegas at The Smith Center.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each, including all fees. The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. Friday, May 9 and will close at Thursday, May 15 at noon for tickets to performances Tuesday, May 20 through Sunday, May 25. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for Hamilton, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (https://hamiltonmusical.com/us-tour/lottery/#app)

The lottery will open at 10 a.m. every Friday and will close for entry at noon the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances.

Winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets can be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets become void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales are final –no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for Hamilton are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official Hamilton channels and TheSmithCenter.com for late release seats that may become available at short notice.

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy Awards, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Hamilton features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

