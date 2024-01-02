First Friday to Feature Recycled Propaganda as January's Artist in Downtown Las Vegas

First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, announces that the January 5th First Friday is a place where families can support local artists and find their own creative outlets for a health start to the new year.

The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople.

Key elements for this month include:

Hours of Operation – 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

First Friday Footprint – The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1st Street. The food garden and bar are in the Art Square parking lot.

COVID-19/Flu Requests – Guests are asked to be mindful of others. There are no mask requirements or social distancing requirements currently. First Friday will continue with its program of sanitation and asks guests to continue washing/sanitizing their hands.

First Friday's Featured Artist – Recycled Propaganda is an artist acclaimed for his graphic exploration of a variety of contemporary issues from global history to current affairs. Its sole creative, Izaac Zevalking, is an English American who was raised bicontinental in a family that highly valued creativity and outside-the-box thinking. This support and lifelong emphasis on ingenuity, coupled with a background in graphic design and art, bred a body of work epitomized by eye-catching visuals with enigmatic social commentary. Zevalking is known for his often gritty, always thought-provoking, and occasionally shock-inducing imagery and utilizes original digital images conveyed through media ranging from large-scale murals to packs of stickers.

Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space – Cindy was the primary founder of First Friday and we honor her with a monthly space given for free to a local artist – hosting Sam Dickerson, featuring his diverse art – including painting, tattooing, illustration, graphic design, digital painting, sketching, drawing, mixed media, pastels, watercolor, oil, acrylic, screen printing, ceramics, video editing, photography, murals, blueprints, model building, face and body painting, clothing design, logo design, animation, and music.

City of Las Vegas Main Stage – Enjoy various artists throughout the evening.

First Friday Artist Residency – Jan 5th First Friday will feature artists Gina Cifonelli, Tara Banfield and Mila May who mentored several women in the Salvations Army Seeds of Hope Program. The gallery will show an exhibit demonstrating the progress made using creative art forms to help in the recovery process from the trauma of human sex trafficking. This exhibit will be open through January 18th.

Live Painting – Several artists paint live throughout the footprint - also, attendees can take part in interactive murals.

Food Trucks – Over twenty favorite gourmet food trucks will be featured in the food garden.

Other arts district art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are open for First Friday.

Roadwork Expect street improvements that will delay traffic throughout the coming months. However, we look forward to the beautiful improvements in the area.

Parking Info: Parking Options: Online Information The city paid Parking Lot (only $6) located at 500 S. Main Street will be open with free shuttle drop off at Hoover and 1st. Ride share drop off also located on Hoover and 1st Event onsite parking for $25 at 902 Casino Center corner of Hoover and Casino Center IMPORTANT INFORMATION RE PARKING: *** First Friday is only operating parking in the streets immediately surrounding the festival on 1st Street and Coolidge. These spaces are available for $25 cash at the check-in tents. We are NOT operating in any of the vacant lots in the area for parking. There have been reports of people directing people to these lots and collecting money to park there. Do NOT Park in any of these lots – you risk being towed. Please notify us if someone approaches you about parking in one of the nearby vacant lots or you see this happening. Thank you! *** The First Friday Foundation and its partners are not responsible for any damage or theft to your vehicle or belongings while at the event.



The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels – on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV. The website, www.ffflv.org, is active and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted.

JANUARY 5TH FIRST FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Alternative to driving to the event: Downtown Loop provides transportation throughout downtown and to First Friday during the event.

Art Style: Emerging and established artists, craftspeople. Interactive painting for those who want to explore their own creativity. Artists in tents at the event and in the many galleries surrounding the event.

Art Walk 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. highlights work by primarily local artists. Check out the artists' booths at the event and be sure to stop in the many galleries in the arts district – Arts Factory, Art Square, along Main Street.

Family fun – there is always something fun for the whole family on First Friday. In August, there are several interactive community art projects throughout the footprint.

Music – From 5:00 p.m. local talent will be featured throughout the night. Check www.ffflv.org for details.

Food & Drink – 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Explore the many options for your taste buds as the First Friday culinary experience is back in full force with delicious options from the many food trucks, artisan food vendors and restaurants throughout the First Friday footprint and the entire arts district.

First Friday Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing local arts and culture in Las Vegas. We also believe in collaborating with other organizations to help raise awareness in the arts and linking these partnerships to benefit local artists and community members. First Friday Foundation produces the monthly event known as First Friday Las Vegas, which has been a mainstay of arts and culture in Las Vegas since 2002 and has become the leader for family-friendly activities, art, cultural enrichment, educational efforts, imagination, community and more; activities are mostly low cost or free of cost, for every age. While the First Friday Foundation is best known for its monthly event, it is also beginning to be known for its additional community programs that support local artists, small business, and nonprofits throughout the year. =