First Friday Celebrates 22nd Anniversary In October

The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated one hundred First Friday artists and craftspeople.
First Friday Foundation has announced that the theme for the October 4th First Friday is One World Through Art, the traditional theme since 2015 for First Friday's anniversary event.
First Friday recognizes Lieutenant Braden Schrag on the city of Las Vegas stage for his contributions to the anniversary event, stressing the importance of community engagement.
The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated one hundred First Friday artists and craftspeople.
Key elements for this month include:
The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels – on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV. The website, www.ffflv.org, is active and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted.
OCTOBER 4TH FIRST FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS:
Videos