First Friday Celebrates 22nd Anniversary In October

First Friday Foundation has announced that the theme for the October 4th First Friday is One World Through Art, the traditional theme since 2015 for First Friday's anniversary event.

First Friday recognizes Lieutenant Braden Schrag on the city of Las Vegas stage for his contributions to the anniversary event, stressing the importance of community engagement.

The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated one hundred First Friday artists and craftspeople.

Key elements for this month include:

Hours of Operation – 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

First Friday Footprint – The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1st Street. The food garden and bar are in the Art Square parking lot and on the street of Arts Way

COVID-19 Requests – Guests are asked to be mindful of others. There are no mask requirements or social distancing requirements currently. First Friday will continue with its program of sanitation and asks guests to continue washing/sanitizing their hands.

First Friday's Featured Artist – Mila May is the October Featured Artist. May is an established Las Vegas artist whose work includes murals, graphic design, illustration, and installation. She specializes in a clean graphic style using bright colors, bold shapes, and subtle textures. She is a fervent believer in public art because it gives everyone a chance to encounter new ideas and empowering messages. From murals in Las Vegas, Henderson and Reno to events like Life is Beautiful, First Friday and Formula 1, May brings whimsical fun wherever she goes. She draws on inspiration from nature and fiction to create art where creatures live their lives.

Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space – Cindy was the primary founder of First Friday and we honor her with a monthly space given for free – this October young artist Alexis Singer, Stuck On Pottery, is featured.

Meow Wolf Sponsored Artists – Sponsored artists will be located in the Art Walk.

Entertainment – Enjoy the First Friday entertainment from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Ellis Hall, American seasoned vocalist, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actor and composer, will perform at 6:45 p.m. on the city of Las Vegas stage.

Pink Pearl – Las Vegas Firemen and their wives sell calendars to promote breast cancer awareness.

First Friday Artist Residency – Gina Cifonelli and Amanda Kettler are the current resident artists. Their monthly art shows are in the Art Square building.

More than 30 cultural communities – participating in October with a large presence from the Hawaiian community this year. These communities will be sharing their cultural traditions, art, music and dance.

Food Trucks – Over twenty favorite gourmet food trucks featured in the food garden.

Other arts district art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are open for First Friday.

Roadwork Expect street improvements that will delay traffic throughout the coming months. However, we look forward to the beautiful improvements in the area.

Parking Info: Parking Options: Online Information The city paid Parking Lot (only $6) located at 500 S. Main Street will be open with free shuttle drop off at Hoover and 1st. Ride share drop off also located on Hoover and 1st Event onsite parking for $25 at 902 Casino Center corner of Hoover and Casino Center IMPORTANT INFORMATION RE PARKING: *** First Friday is only operating parking in the streets immediately surrounding the festival on 1st Street and Coolidge. These spaces are available for $25 cash at the check-in tents. We are NOT operating in any of the vacant lots in the area for parking. There have been reports of people directing people to these lots and collecting money to park there. Do NOT Park in any of these lots – you risk being towed. Please notify us if someone approaches you about parking in one of the nearby vacant lots or you see this happening. Thank you! *** The First Friday Foundation and its partners are not responsible for any damage or theft to your vehicle or belongings while at the event.



The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels – on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV. The website, www.ffflv.org, is active and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted.

OCTOBER 4TH FIRST FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Alternative to driving to the event: Downtown Loop provides transportation throughout downtown and to First Friday during the event.

Art Style: Emerging and established artists, craftspeople. Interactive painting for those who want to explore their own creativity. Artists in tents at the event and in the many galleries surrounding the event.

Art Walk 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. highlights work by primarily local artists. Check out the artists' booths at the event and be sure to stop in the many galleries in the arts district – Arts Factory, Art Square, along Main Street.

Family fun – there is always something fun for the whole family on First Friday. In August, there are several interactive community art projects throughout the footprint.

Music – From 5:00 p.m. local talent will be featured throughout the night. Check www.ffflv.org for details.

Food & Drink – 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Explore the many options for your taste buds as the First Friday culinary experience is back in full force with delicious options from the many food trucks, artisan food vendors and restaurants throughout the First Friday footprint and the entire arts district.

