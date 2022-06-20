Feature: STRIP HEADLINER FRANK MARINO CELEBRATES HIS LOVE DURING PRIDE MONTH AT THE LITTLE VEGAS CHAPEL

The Little Vegas Chapel, located within downtown Las Vegas' Neon Gateway near the Arts District, celebrated the expansion and grand opening of its new ceremony venue, the Imperial Chapel. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman officiated her first celebrity LGBTQ honoring Frank Marino and his partner Shannon "Alex" Schechter in The Little Vegas Chapel.

Frank has headlined for over 35 years on the Las Vegas Strip, performing over 25,000 shows to over 10 million people. He currently stars in Legendary Divas as Joan Rivers along with powerhouse tributes with an all-star cast of superstar female tribute artists, including Celine Dion, Cher, Adele, and Lady Gaga. In his role as the show's emcee, Frank shines as Joan Rivers with her sharp humor and gorgeous gowns.

He starred in An Evening at La Cage for 25 years and emceed Divas Las Vegas and Legends in Concert. In addition, Frank is an author, newscaster, columnist, and spokesperson. His first book, His Majesty, the Queen, was a bestseller and re-released in paperback. In his movie debut in the film Miss Congeniality 2, Frank appeared with Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock.

A respected veteran of the Las Vegas entertainment industry, Alex offers 15 years' experience in live entertainment, stage production, and marketing. As Vice President Associate Producer for SPI Entertainment, Alex directs the day-to-day operations of more than six Las Vegas resident shows and three touring productions.

Before the ceremony, there was a ribbon-cutting with Michael Kelly, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, and Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya. Then, a reception celebrating the event and the added venue was held in its original chapel.

The Little Vegas Chapel, 1330 S 3rd St., offers full-service marriage ceremonies, themed weddings, vow renewals, friendship, and pretend ceremonies. The newly constructed ceremony venue adds 800 square feet of space to the existing chapel and can host up to 24 guests. For more information, visit www.thelittlevegaschapel.com, and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Legendary Divas starring Frank Marino is performed in the Legends In Concert Theater at the Tropicana Las Vegas, located at 3801 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Wednesday to Monday. Visit troplv.com/entertainment/legends-in-concert for more info.