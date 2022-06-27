Feature: Elyzabeth Diaga performs the Queens of Rock at Mosaic on the Strip

Photos by Elle Abbott @thebrazenandbeautiful

Queens of Rock is a one-woman rock show starring Elyzabeth Diaga, celebrating the music of the greatest female rock icons of the last four decades. She will homage to over 15 legends in Queens of Rock, performing at Mosaic on the Strip June 30-July 4.

​Created and led by this Canadian powerhouse vocalist, Elyzabeth mesmerizes with her stunning voice, charisma, and dynamic stage presence. With narratives, visual effects, and a live band, she builds her relationship with the audience, taking them through a 40-year musical journey of over 15 queens of rock united by rock and roll.

Some of the artists include Ann and Nancy Wilson (Heart), Pat Benatar, Debbie Harry (Blondie), Joan Jett, Annie Lennox (Eurythmics), Alanis Morissette, Dolores O'Riordan (Cranberries), Madonna, Lady Gaga, and many more.

Born in Montreal, Canada, and raised traveling the world, Elyzabeth's mother was an opera singer with an international career. Her father studied opera when he was younger but continued his career as an international sculptor. "I wanted to become a dancer when I was younger," explains Elyzabeth. "When my mother would perform at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York [City], I would see the dancers with their ballet shoes, and I wanted to be one of them. I loved being backstage and knew I wanted to perform on stage."

However, two significant events in Elyzabeth's young life would change the trajectory of her career goals.

"My house burned down, so my parents sent me to an artistic camp while my house was being built. The camp taught singing, dancing, and acting. I have always sung and even roller skated, so I discovered my voice."

After returning from camp, Elyzabeth was diagnosed with mononucleosis and had to spend time in bed to recover. She would listen to music and sing along, developing her voice.

In high school, a fan of alternative music, Elyzabeth would join a neighbor's band. She would become the front person for another band and eventually create her own band covering Top-40 hits. Able to speak and sing in three languages, English, French, and Spanish, Elyzabeth would tour the world and sing many genres of music and perform in musicals.

Reconnecting with the sounds of the women of rock, Elyzabeth developed the show. Gilles Beaulieu, who would become her manager and producer, saw the show in Montreal in 2014 and immediately thought it would be a perfect fit for Las Vegas. She performed the show at Station Casinos in 2017 and 2018. Her next goal was a residency, and her producer closed a deal with Mosaic on the Strip in December 2019, set to start in 2020. The pre-production for the Las Vegas version of the show began in August 2020, and the residency started on October 8.

She roller skates for the disco hits of Blondie and taught herself guitar during the pandemic. In fact, she searched for a Gibson Melody Maker that Joan Jett plays and one of her guitar players finally found one. Her band includes Christian Brady and James Oleson on guitars, Michael (Doc) Ellis on bass, and Alex Papa on drums. While she is not a tribute artist with costumes and makeup, Elyzabeth can belt out the vocals of some of the biggest women in rock.

Queens of Rock, starring Elyzabeth Diaga, will be performed at Mosaic on the Strip, located at 3765 Las Vegas Blvd. S. Show time is 5 p.m. on June 30 and July 1 and 7 p.m. July 2-4. There is paid parking and a full bar available. For more info, click here. For Nevada residents, call 702-444-7622 for a 50% discount on tickets or visit queensofrocklv.com.