Feature: Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot to Sizzle with Velvet Variations show

Rocker Elyzabeth Diaga returns to Las Vegas on Jan. 15.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will feature rocker and Las Vegas headliner Elyzabeth Diaga with special guest Rowan Robertson (Raiding the Rock Vault) in her new show Velvet Variations, including brunch, on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Elyzabeth will take the audience through a more intimate repertoire ranging from the acoustic version of her favorite Queens of Rock songs to her own version of Spanish and French songs and jazz classics. She even has a special surprise planned for this special show. Elyzabeth is thrilled to be back in Las Vegas and looks forward to performing in the intimate venue.

Based in Montreal, her career has been rich with versatility, including releasing two solo albums, appearing in musicals, TV series, and movies, and performing as the female lead in musical reviews in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and Australia. In 2013, she created her one-woman rock show, Queens of Rock, to pay tribute to the greatest female rock icons throughout history. This show has had a fantastic residency run on the Las Vegas Strip from 2020 to 2022, with plans to resume a new residency starting in March.

Rowan is an English rock guitarist who currently performs in the Las Vegas production show Raiding the Rock Vault and plays for Bang Tango and DC4. He has performed as a member of AM Radio, Dio, Vast, and Violet's Demise. Rowan has also done work as a film composer for director Amber Moelter's Dirty Step Upstage and has filmed numerous instructional guitar videos.

The cabaret is located in the iconic Commercial Deli (frequented by The Rat Pack back in the day) and former Vegas Nevada Rooms. Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will present entertainment with lunch and dinner events.

"Coop's Cabaret debuted with an amazing turnout with Michelle Johnson, and we are looking forward to showcasing talent," says Akasha Svendsen, owner of Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot. "Coop's wants to become the place for letting your hair down and enjoying what made Vegas Vegas: The world's best live entertainment," says Akasha Svendsen, owner of Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot.

Elyzabeth Diaga, with special guest Rowan Robertson (Raiding the Rock Vault), will star in Velvet Variations. on Sunday, Jan. 15. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., serving brunch, and show time is 2 p.m. Coop's Cabaret is located at 953 E. Sahara Ave. in the Historic Commercial Center, offering free and convenient parking. Visit coopscabaret.com for more info. Follow on Facebook @ coopscabaret and Instagram @ coopscabaretandhotspotofficial.




