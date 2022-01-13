FINDING MAGIC MIKE Finalists Johnny Dutch And Nate Bryan Join Cast Of MAGIC MIKE LIVE

Following the successful launch of the new unscripted reality competition series "Finding Magic Mike," on HBO Max, this season's winner Johnny Dutch and finalist, Nate Bryan will join the cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas at SAHARA Las Vegas for a limited engagement, beginning Jan. 27. Guests can catch Johnny and Nate on stage nightly as they complete their journey through May 29, 2022. To purchase tickets to Vegas' hottest show and find more information, please visit magicmikelivelasvegas.com.

"We are thrilled by the response to 'Finding Magic Mike' on HBO Max," said Executive Producer Vincent Marini. "I watched two men who came into their audition having never danced before, absolutely transform before my eyes and literally reach heights in the season finale that I never could have imagined. I can't wait for fans to see Johnny and Nate in Magic Mike Live alongside our incredible professional dancers and witness first-hand this next step in their journey."

Johnny Dutch is a former number one world-ranked runner from North Carolina who joined "Finding Magic Mike" in search of self-discipline and a sense of direction after losing his chance to make the USA Olympic team. Nate Bryan is an Indiana native who was a rising star in the minor league when he fell in love with a woman and out of love with baseball. He found himself lacking the confidence he once felt as a professional athlete and joined "Finding Magic Mike" where he began to realize that learning how to dance could help him succeed.

Johnny and Nate both participated in the finale of "Finding Magic Mike" where after their final performance, they were surprised by an unexpected offer to join the cast of Magic Mike Live.

"'Finding Magic Mike' was one of the best, most trying and rewarding experiences of my life so to be able to continue my journey with the cast in Las Vegas was both a surprise and dream come true. Can't wait to perform in front of a live audience!" said Johnny Dutch. Nate Bryan added, "'Finding Magic Mike' transformed my life and performing every night on stage with Magic Mike Live is going to be my biggest challenge yet. It's an honor to dance in one of Las Vegas' most well-known resident shows."

Johnny and Nate will be joining the incredible cast of Las Vegas' hottest entertainment experience which now includes MAGIC PASS, the all-new VIP experience, and an elevated cocktail lounge inside the brand-new custom theater at Sahara Las Vegas.

"Showcasing the new SAHARA to the world by hosting the filming of 'Finding Magic Mike' was a unique thrill for our team this past year. We are excited now to host the fans of Johnny and Nate nightly, in Magic Mike Live's new, spectacular theater. The bright lights of the Las Vegas strip await." Paul Hobson, Senior Vice President and General Manager SAHARA Las Vegas.

In addition to debuting the newest cast members, tickets for performances beginning July 6 - Oct. 23, 2022 will go on sale Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Vegas' hottest record-breaking show, based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL and conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, has been elevated to include bigger, sexier and bolder numbers along with a one-of-a-kind, curated cocktail experience in partnership with Steven Soderbergh's Singani63 which guests can enjoy during the show and in the new cocktail lounge before and after the show.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas performs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Wednesday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with select 10 p.m. performances. The show is dark on Monday and Tuesday. Tickets starting at $49, plus tax and fees, are on sale now at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com. For groups of 10 or more, call 1-866-633-0195 or email hello@indigotickets.com.