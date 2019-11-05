Experience Criss Angel MINDREAK at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Step into the mind-blowing world of the Mindfreak! Experience a crumbling world amidst an alien invasion, massive 3-D holograms, and a wall of talking pictures. From the moment guests arrive, they will be surrounded by state-of-the-art sound, video, projection, LED and some of Angel's most iconic memorabilia and honors.

As a continuation to the overwhelming success of his all-new smash hit show Criss Angel MINDFREAK® at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Criss Angel has made the Criss Angel Theater Lobby Experience FREE to the public seven days a week. As Las Vegas' first high-tech experiential lobby, guests are transported into Angel's imagination from the moment they enter.



The immersive space offers an exclusive look into Angel's life, both on and off stage. Fans can revisit some of the illusionist's favorite moments including daring stunts from his hit television series "MINDFREAK," footage of Paul Stanley painting a portrait of Angel displayed in the lobby called "Split Face" and colorful commentary from a few of Angel's A-list friends (including Gary Oldman, Randy Couture and more) on the talking photo wall. Additionally, visitors can pose for photos in front of a moving LED backdrop with Angel's iconic levitation and his famed multi-million-dollar custom motorcycle collection, showcased throughout Planet Hollywood.



Also on display are Angel's many accolades including his six "Magician of The Year" awards, the "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the International Brotherhood of Magicians, the "Greatest of All Time" award from VANISH Magazine and his most recent "Best Show in Las Vegas" award by Celebrity Radio.

Located on the mezzanine level of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the Criss Angel Theater lobby is now open from 2:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Ticketed guests can enjoy the lobby until 9 p.m. on show nights. The Criss Angel Magic & Merch store inside The Criss Angel Theater lobby is open from 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. on show nights only.



The Criss Angel MINDFREAK residency performs in the Criss Angel Theater Wednesday - Sunday at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, please visit CrissAngel.com, Ticketmaster.com/crissangel, the Criss Angel Theater box office or by calling (855) 234-7469. Criss Angel MINDFREAK was created, directed and produced by Criss Angel for APWI and is presented by Caesars Entertainment and Base Entertainment.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You