Eric Bean Brings OFF STRIP'D Charity Cabaret Show and Costume Party to The Space

Get ready to don your favorite Halloween costumes and fundraise while enjoying a night of entertainment as Eric Bean presents OFF STRIP'D. This one-night cabaret spectacular will showcase a variety of acts from performers around the Strip and Broadway's National Tour of The Lion King, all while raising funds to provide a scholarship for underprivileged youth to participate in the programming offered by Southern Nevada's Positively Arts Organization. Conceived by Eric Bean of Disney's The Lion King (Broadway National Tour), OFF STRIP'D invites guests to 'leave their reality at the door' for a night of dancing and merriment.

This year's performance explores the 'sensual side of the dark arts' and will be hosted by comedian Enoch Scott (of Zombie Burlesque) and Mr. Bean. Guests are encouraged to don their favorite ghoulishly fabulous costumes for a few hours of silly and sassy child-free fun. The night will include a DJ set, fun and games, all while leading up an original cabaret performance by some of the best in the industry. Guests can expect everything from burlesque performances to magic, dance, and sexy cirque styled routines.

"I'm so excited to present this year's OFF STRIP'D event! A night that's a little naughty and a whole lot of nice as we raise funds for Positively Arts," said Eric Bean, Jr., producer of OFF STRIP'D who previously held this one-night Halloween special in 2019 and 2022. "Our choreographers have cooked up some amazing numbers that will be sure to thrill and delight our guests for this fun kick-off to all the Halloween festivities."

Choreographers/Creators featured in the night of revelry include Taylor Bradley (Beatle's LOVE), Murray and Dani SawChuck (Murray the Magician), Brittany L. Dunn (Coyote Ugly), Francis Stallings (The Tarot Show), Jennica Joseph, Annelise Eastes, and Ily Royale w/ Cheese, with more to come.

Proceeds from ticket sales, games throughout the evening, and the signature cocktail will benefit the Positively Arts scholarship program. Founded by Pilita Simpson 2014, Positively Arts empowers youth through artistic discovery by giving them tools for success in an environment where they can learn, thrive, and become stronger individuals and contributing members of society who can bring positive change to their communities. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2271085®id=22&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.positivelyarts.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

OFF STRIP'D Costume Party & Cabaret will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2022, at The Space Las Vegas (3460 Cavaretta Ct.) and doors open at 6:30 p.m. with performances starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 (online) and $40 (at the door) day of the event. Tickets are on sale now at www.thespacelv.com and available through October 23. Connect socially with OFF STRIP'D and Eric Bean, Jr. on Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, and Twitter @OffStripLV and @ebjdance.