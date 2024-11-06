ENCHANT CHRISTMAS Returns To Las Vegas Ballpark With All-New Holiday Experience

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Journey into the heart of a magical holiday tale at Enchant Christmas, home of the World's Largest Christmas Light Maze experience.

Set against the backdrop of a captivating original story, your adventure leads you through 80,000 square feet of breathtaking light sculptures as you search for the missing pieces of the tale to save Christmas!

Glide along the ice skating trail, savor seasonal food and drink, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, and take in a bird's-eye view of the dazzling lights from the Ferris Wheel. At Enchant Christmas, magical holiday memories are made. Join us this year for an experience brimming with joy, wonder, and the true spirit of Christmas.

Holiday revelers can look forward to an array of joyful activities and cherished experiences, ensuring a season full of happiness and wonder, including:

The World's Largest Christmas Light Maze: Wander through a mesmerizing labyrinth of twinkling lights and discover the magic within every corner. This experience is story-based – as a guest of Enchant, it's your mission to save Christmas by finding the missing sculptures throughout the maze.

Ice Skating Trail: Glide through a stunning ice skating trail adorned with sparkling lights. Whether you're a seasoned skater or a beginner, this winter wonderland experience is sure to delight.

Santa's Landing: Meet Santa Claus and share your holiday wishes and then enjoy storytime with Mrs. Claus. Capture the moment with a cherished photo that will become a treasured holiday keepsake.

Live Entertainment and Musical Performance: Enjoy live performances from local artists as well as select nights of Christmas Karaoke, ugly Christmas sweater contests, and more.

Enchant Village: Shop for unique gifts and festive treats from a curated selection of local artisans and vendors. From handmade crafts to delicious holiday goodies, there's something for everyone.

Seasonal Food and Beverage: Savor seasonal favorites and indulge in flavors you've eagerly awaited all year.

Look forward to more event features to be announced in the coming months.

Theme Night Calendar

11/24 Family Photo Night Out

11/30- Country Christmas

12/1- Paws n' Claus Presented by Dogtopia & Las Vegas Valley Humane Society

12/5- Military Appreciation Night

12/7- Ugly Christmas Sweater Night Presented by Tipsy Elves

12/8- Paws n' Claus Presented by Dogtopia & Las Vegas Valley Humane Society

12/10- First Responders Appreciation Night

12/12- Sing For the Fences Night

12/13- Date Night

12/15- Scout Night

12/18- Fiesta Navideña

