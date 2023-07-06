Dita Von Teese Will Embark On New Las Vegas Residency, DITA LAS VEGAS: A JUBILANT REVUE

International Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, announced today her premiere residency, DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue, at Horseshoe Las Vegas, opening in the Jubilee Theater on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. A lifelong aficionado of the iconic Las Vegas show Jubilee—the last remaining showgirl production of its kind that ran at Bally's Las Vegas from 1981 through 2016—Dita is debuting a new show merging her signature burlesque acts with the celebrated Jubilee aesthetic, including incorporating some of the show's original costumes and sets.

DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue is the most lavishly staged burlesque production ever, anywhere. This is the art of burlesque at its most bona fide and beautiful embodiment—from choreography to costumes, stage production to razzle dazzle. Dita's own marquee revues are the grandest staged and most attended worldwide, selling out millions of seats in landmark theaters. On the crystal-speckled heels of the recent European and U.S. Glamonatrix tour, this new Vegas revue marks the inaugural arrival in this glittering city for the undisputed Queen of Burlesque.

As Marquee Star and under her exacting Creative Direction, with this 75-minute nonstop show, Dita tips her hat to the spectacular spirit of Jubilee of yore and the historic theater at Horseshoe, putting to maximum effect its epoch-making hydraulic lifts, floating platforms and renowned passerelle. The iconic Jubilee costumes created by the legendary Bob Mackie and Pete Menefee will sparkle again under the klieg lights, as Dita and Company conjure the verve of the Vegas showgirl in a re-imagined way as only she can.

“It's been my dream to create a show that honors the great American art forms of burlesque and the showgirl,” notes Dita. “After many tours across Europe, Australia, the U.S. and Canada, to secure a home in Las Vegas—the showbiz capital of the world—and with the vaunted Jubilee legacy, well, I couldn't be more ecstatic. I visited the show many times before it went dark, never getting enough of the spectacle of feathers and rhinestones! It was the ultimate showgirl revue, from the theater to the Mackie-Menefee costumes.”

“Like burlesque, the showgirl is no relic of the past,” she notes. “It's powerful to see this art form evolve and thrive, and that includes beauty and gender standards within it. I speak from experience: I never fit the height, figure or age standards to be a ballet dancer, or a Crazy Horse cast member, or even a showgirl. But I've always been about shattering expectations. This Vegas residency,” Dita underscores, “will be no different.”

“Dita Von Teese is an iconic, universally loved performer and the perfect person to breathe new life into Jubilee's sets and costumes,” said Kurt Melien, President of Live Nation Las Vegas. “DITA LAS VEGAS will fill the gap in what Las Vegas entertainment has been missing over the last few years – a classic showgirl production - and bring something new and fresh to audiences with Dita's unique take on the original show.”

Collaborating with Dita to stage this unprecedented show is Director and Executive Producer Michael Schwandt, among the most dynamic trailblazers in creative and stage direction for live experiences today. Schwandt's extensive body of work includes innovative live stage spectaculars, such as Cirque du Soleil's R.U.N. and the groundbreaking global hit TV series “The Masked Singer.” Other notable work includes Miss Universe, The World Cup, Ringling Bothers and The Olympics. His roster of superstar artists includes Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Diplo, Katy Perry, Bush and Janelle Monae, among many others.

DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue will electrify the Jubilee Theater stage select Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 9 p.m., including special New Year's Eve weekend performances on December 28, 29, 30 and 31.

Dita's exclusive fan presale tickets will be available beginning Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will also have access to a presale beginning Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Wednesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets for DITA LAS VEGAS go on sale Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

For a complete show schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com/DitaVegas.