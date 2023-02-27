Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Deon Cole To Make Venue Debut At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, August 19

Cole's latest one-hour stand-up comedy special for Netflix, “Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy,” was released in Nov. 2022 to critical acclaim.

Feb. 27, 2023  
This August, comedian, writer and actor, Deon Cole, will make his venue debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Cole will bring his celebrated comedic style to the stage for a special one-night-only event. 100 meet and greet tickets will be available for $100 each on top of the selected ticket price. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 4, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Currently, Cole can be seen in Jeymes Samuel's "The Harder They Fall" on Netflix opposite Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield. Cole recently wrapped a role in Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill's buzzed-about film "You People," now available on Netflix, acting opposite Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy. Cole can also be seen starring as "Alfonso" in Amblin/Warner Bros. "The Color Purple," directed by Blitz Bazawule opposite Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Aunjanue Ellis, Halley Bailey and H.E.R. He will soon be seen starring in BET+'s dark comedy series, "Average Joe," from McG.

Cole's latest one-hour stand-up comedy special for Netflix, "Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy," was released in Nov. 2022 to critical acclaim, following his first-ever Netflix comedy special, "Cole Hearted" which was released in 2019.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.


Deon Cole is a comedian, writer, and actor, who can currently be seen in Jeymes Samuel's THE HARDER THEY FALL for Netflix opposite Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield. Deon recently wrapped a role in Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill's YOU PEOPLE - releasing on January 27th - for Netflix, acting opposite Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy. Deon is currently playing 'Alfonso' in Amblin/Warner Bros.' THE COLOR PURPLE directed by Blitz Bazawule opposite Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Aunjanue Ellis, Halle Bailey, and H.E.R. Next up, Deon will star in BET+'s dark comedy series AVERAGE JOE from McG.

Deon can also be seen as Charlie on ABC's BLACK-ISH and Freeform's GROWNISH. For his work on BLACK-ISH, Deon won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series three times in a row at the 2020,2021 & 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Deon can currently be heard as the voice of Dave, for Dreamworks Animation's Netflix series, KIPO AND THE AGE OF WONDERBEASTS. Previously, he starred as Detective Daniel "DJ" Tanner on the TBS comedy ANGIE TRIBECA opposite Rashida Jones.

Deon's previous film credits include the Whitney Cummings directed feature THE FEMALE BRAIN, opposite Sofia Vergara, and was featured in the Ice Cube led BARBERSHOP series. He can also be seen in FRIENDSGIVING, produced by Red Hour Films.

Deon's latest one-hour stand-up comedy special for Netflix, DEON COLE: CHARLEEN'S BOY, was released on November 15th. His previous special COLE HEARTED was released after the success of his appearance in THE STANDUPS, also for Netflix. His previous one-hour special, DEON COLE'S: COLE BLOODED SEMINAR was shot for Comedy Central. His stand-up documentary, WORKIN' IT OUT, recently debuted exclusively on Netflix is a Joke's Youtube channel, and has garnered 6 million views on social media, and 1.6 million views on Youtube alone.




Feel the force with the return to Las Vegas of the Music of John Williams. The Las Vegas Philharmonic will perform out-of-this-world songs in Reynolds' Hall at The Smith Center on March 3 and March 4.
Stand-up comedian and podcast host, Hannah Berner, has announced her debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a one-night-only show on Friday, May 26, 2023.
The driving music force that rocked Broadway and millions of fans in the ground-breaking musical ROCK OF AGES makes its way to Las Vegas for a performance at M Resort. Comprised of rock star musicians and lead singers from the original Broadway cast, Broadway's Rock of Ages Band® will perform inside the M Pavilion on Saturday, May 6.  
Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will debut its new Supper Club featuring Jazz Great Jimmy Mulidore on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m., including a buffet dinner and show.

