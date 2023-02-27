Deon Cole To Make Venue Debut At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, August 19

This August, comedian, writer and actor, Deon Cole, will make his venue debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Cole will bring his celebrated comedic style to the stage for a special one-night-only event. 100 meet and greet tickets will be available for $100 each on top of the selected ticket price. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 4, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Currently, Cole can be seen in Jeymes Samuel's "The Harder They Fall" on Netflix opposite Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield. Cole recently wrapped a role in Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill's buzzed-about film "You People," now available on Netflix, acting opposite Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy. Cole can also be seen starring as "Alfonso" in Amblin/Warner Bros. "The Color Purple," directed by Blitz Bazawule opposite Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Aunjanue Ellis, Halley Bailey and H.E.R. He will soon be seen starring in BET+'s dark comedy series, "Average Joe," from McG.



Cole's latest one-hour stand-up comedy special for Netflix, "Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy," was released in Nov. 2022 to critical acclaim, following his first-ever Netflix comedy special, "Cole Hearted" which was released in 2019.



The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

