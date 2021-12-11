Delirious Comedy Club & House Of Magic to Offer 50% Off Discounts to Holiday Shows

Resident headliner Don Barnhart, the award-winning comedian of Delirious Comedy Club and producer of House of Magic realizes this has been a tough year for most and is offering a 50% discount to audiences for all shows through the end of the year to say happy holidays to one and all.

"Comedy shows are a great way to celebrate the holidays whether it's with family, friends or even by yourself because everyone becomes family at our shows", said resident headliner Don Barnhart. This is the first year Barnhart will be celebrating at home as the award-winning comedian is usually on tour this time of year.

"Having a residency in Las Vegas has always been the dream and now all my fans can gather in one place and I get to go home to my wife every night. Last year, Vegas was closed and as our way to say thank you to those visiting we wanted to do something to show our appreciation to our friends and fans", said Barnhart.

As Downtown's only fulltime professional comedy club, Las Vegas Mayor Carolynn Goodman recently proclaimed Delirious Comedy Club Day congratulating Barnhart and the club on their 500th performance since the reopening of Las Vegas.

Customers can use the code, "Local" when checking out online or at the box office but seating is limited so get your tickets early.

Delirious Comedy Club show times are scheduled Thursday - Sunday at 8 and 10pm with House of Magic at 6pm. Both shows are located inside The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino. Guests must be 21 and over unless accompanied by an adult. For the full schedule and tickets, please visit DeliriousComedyClub.com. Tickets are also available on site at the box office or by calling 702-541-2660