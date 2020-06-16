Delirious Comedy Club Brings Laughter Back To Las Vegas Beginning July 4th Weekend

The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino will present the Delirious Comedy Club's Grand Reopening with a double headliner comedy blowout July 2nd featuring special guests, drink specials and much more...

Delirious Comedy Club reopens at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino with nightly laughter at beginning July 4th holiday weekend with 2 shows nightly inside The Spare Room at 8 & 10pm.

"The say that laughter is the best medicine and to say these have been unprecedent times is an understatement. The thing I miss most about performing is seeing people smile and hearing their laughter, laughter can be a great healing tool and it's important to our mental health,", says Las Vegas based comedian Don Barnhart.

The Grand Reopening of Delirious Comedy Club features headliners Don Barnhart, who has traveled the world entertaining the troops and his Dry Bar Comedy Special is nearing 1 million hits along with Derek Richards from The Irish Comedy Tour. The show will have guest sets by Guy Fessenden, Brandon James as well as special guests dropping in.

Full bar service is available during the show and customers are encouraged to come early for dinner at the hotel's Freedom Beat or Triple George Grill.

Don Barnhart's Demo:

Barnhart added, "We take comedy and your health seriously! We're going all out to implement social distancing protocols to keep our customers, staff and comics healthy."

Prior to entering the hotel, everyone will have their temperature checked with a contactless thermometer. Anyone with a temp higher than 100 degrees will not be allowed inside.

Customers are asked to keep a 6' distance while waiting in line.

Delirious Comedy Club has reduced the capacity of each show by over 50% to allow for safe social distancing inside the showrooms.

All customers will be seated by a host, keeping groups to a maximum of 6 people and will selectively seat people throughout the club.

Staff members who have been sick, may have been exposed to positive COVID-19 individuals, or who are not feeling well may not come to work.

Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the hotel.

All high touch surfaces including (but not limited to) tables, chairs, menus, doorknobs, faucets, bathrooms and more have been sanitized and will continue to be disinfected after every show.

All staff members will wear masks.

Customers are not required to wear masks but are welcome to do so.

Beverages will be served in disposable service ware.

"These are just some of the guidelines we're following and are monitoring health advisories and local authorities to any updates and changes as our goal is to provide a safe and healthy environment for our customers to relax and enjoy a great night of laughter with family and friends. We look forward to seeing your smile and hearing your laughter soon!"

Location: Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino inside The Spare Room

206 N. 3rd St., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Showtimes: Thursday thru Sunday at 8:00pm & 10:00pm

General Admission Tickets begin at $34.95.

For more information, weekly lineup or tickets please visit our website at: http://deliriouscomedyclub.com

