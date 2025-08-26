Delirious Comedy Club And House Of Magic Open 2nd Location At Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Delirious Comedy Club and House of Magic will present the grand opening of their new off-Strip showroom August 22nd inside the iconic Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino - delivering nonstop laughs, mind-blowing magic, and unbeatable value in a relaxed, locals-friendly atmosphere.

After a hit run at Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont, Delirious Comedy Club and House of Magic bring their crowd-favorite acts to a second location just off the Strip to Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino - minutes from the action, but full of Old Vegas charm.

Catch a rotating cast of top comedians every week - from Netflix and Comedy Central stars to rising stand-up talents. Resident headliner Don Barnhart says, "No two nights are the same - raw, real, and ridiculously funny without the tourist-trap prices."

Step into a Magic Castle-style experience with world-class magicians, mentalists, and variety acts. Each night delivers something new - from sleight-of-hand to jaw-dropping illusions in an intimate, interactive setting.

For years, Don Barnhart has been headlining clubs across the country and entertaining the troops overseas, Don's comedy chops are as global as they are gut-busting. He's the mastermind behind The DeEvolution of Man, star of The Freedom of Speech Comedy Show, producer of the upcoming Delirious TV and the ringmaster of Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas, where his smart, fearless, and fast-paced comedy has become a Sin City staple.

Don's range is on full display in his two standout comedy specials: the family-friendly favorite "The Obese Police" on Dry Bar Comedy, and the uncensored, laugh-out-loud hit "You Do You" on Open Bar Comedy. Whether squeaky clean or hilariously raw, Don brings the funny-every time.

Classic Vegas, No Strip Hassle

Both shows feature throwback drink specials, full bar service, and tickets starting at just $19.97 - plus free parking and no resort fees. And if that wasn't enough, both Delirious and House of Magic have once again been nominated as the Best of Las Vegas.