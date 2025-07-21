Def Leppard Sets Las Vegas Return with New 2026 Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



English rock band Def Leppard will return to Las Vegas with their third residency in 2026 with a brand new production. Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency will run from February 3 through 28, 2026 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. These new shows follow the band’s sold-out residencies in 2019 and 2013.

﻿Said lead singer Joe Elliott, “Las Vegas has always been such a main attraction for Def Leppard. There’s no place on earth where you can have the likes of Adele, U2 and The Eagles all playing sold out shows on the same night! We’re really looking forward to coming back for our third Vegas residency and to do a run at the iconic Colosseum at Caesars Palace is such an honor given the giants that have blessed that stage!”

Citi is the official card of Def Leppard at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 22 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, July 24 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

Fan club presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, July 22 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Thursday, July 24 from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT.

The 12 shows will take place February 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, and 28, 2026 at 8. p.m. Tickets are on sale starting Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PT. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

About Def Leppard

Def Leppard have sold more than 110 million albums worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S. Their career includes numerous hit singles and multi-platinum albums, including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania (11x Platinum) and Hysteria (14x Platinum), capturing the group’s legendary tracks such as “Rock of Ages,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Foolin’.”

In May 2022, Def Leppard released their critically and commercially acclaimed twelfth studio album Diamond Star Halos. The album debuted at #1 on the Apple and Amazon Music charts, scored a Top 10 debut on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, marking the band’s eighth Top 10 album of their career, and garnered a #1 debut on Billboard’s Hard Rock chart. Globally, Diamond Star Halos notched numerous Top 10 chart entries including a Top 5 debut in the UK.

Following this success, the band released their 13th studio album Drastic Symphonies with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2023. The album charted at #4 in the UK album charts – their highest UK chart entry in over 32 years—and spent an impressive 15 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Current Classical chart. In early 2023, the band scored a U.K. #1 Netflix film with their cameo in the acclaimed movie Bank Of Dave, and returned for the film’s highly anticipated sequel, Bank of Dave 2, released in January of this year.

Following the close of their historic 2018 co-headline stadium and arena run in North America, Def Leppard sold more than 1,000,000 tickets, a massive feat in today’s touring world. Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe topped that number yet again with another sold out stadium run in 2022 & 2023 selling over 2.1 million tickets across the globe while performing in 27 countries and on five continents.

Photo Credit: Ross Halfin