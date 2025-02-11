DAM SHORT FILM FESTIVAL Returns This Week for Its 21st Boulder Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nevada's largest film festival returns to take movie lovers on journeys around the world with unique and diverse films. The 21st Annual Dam Short Film Festival will screen more than 150 short films February 12-17, 2025, in the Elaine K. Smith Building in downtown Boulder City, Nevada.

As a continuously ranked Top 100 Best film festival in the world, the Dam Short Film Festival proudly entertains audiences with 30 carefully selected thematic 60- to 90-minute program blocks in categories including Animation, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Horror, International, Sci-Fi, Nevada, Love & Romance, and Underground. This cultural experience features films from a wide variety of countries like France, Netherlands, Ireland, China, Mexico, Japan, Brazil, Switzerland, Poland, and many more. And each short film will be enjoyed with state-of-the-art digital projection in the Elaine K. Smith Building located at 700 Wyoming St, Boulder City, NV, 89005.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 21 years of presenting excellent and diverse programming to short film fans and the community," said Hava Brown, Director of Events and Activities. "We are honored to provide filmmakers a platform to share their creative work and an opportunity for the filmmaking art to be appreciated in our community - we especially enjoy seeing the Nevada state category growing! We'll have an entire Nevada State University block and high school student block this year."

In addition to the screenings and filmmakers' Q&A during each category block, the Festival will feature a filmmaker Meet-n-Greet, Coffee with Filmmakers, and Dam Mixer, giving the audience and filmmakers the opportunity to mix and mingle and learn more about the process and stories behind the films.

Boulder City and its small-town charm will welcome visitors for the six days of festival fun and many local businesses will offer discounts to guests with their festival badge, including a free chocolate on Valentine's Day, courtesy of Grandma Daisy's, to enjoy during the Romance blocks.

This year, the festival will offer a $300 VIP Experience that includes an all-access pass, early entry to all programs, including the awards ceremony, an invitation to the Sunday Brunch with filmmakers, a swag bag, a discount on concessions and merchandise, a personal concierge and free Boulder City booty. The $500 VIP Experience is for two passes and can be purchased HERE. Tickets are $12.50 per film block or $150 for the full five-day pass; 1-day passes for Wednesday and Thursday are $45, and $55 for Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased HERE. For the full schedule of selected films, please visit damshortfilm.org. For exciting volunteer opportunities, sign-ups are available HERE.

Throughout its 21 years, the Dam Short Film Festival has screened more than 2,500 films - giving local, state, national, and international filmmakers a platform to showcase their films and audiences access to these unique and original stories. This is thanks, in large part, to the Dam Short Film Festival sponsors, including El Rancho Boulder Motel, Restaurant 1933, KNPR, Nevada State University, Platinum Title, There's Nothing to Do in Vegas, Railroad Pass Casino, and Nevada Council on Problem Gambling.

About Dam Short Film Festival

Dam Short Film Festival, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, was founded in 2003 by Lee and Anita Lanier. The pair developed a love of short films while traveling to numerous film festivals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Lee has worked in film production and computer animation since 1989 and directed a half-dozen short films. Today, the Dam Short Film Festival has become a traditional Southern Nevada cultural event that attracts thousands of visitors to Boulder City each February. The festival has welcomed scores of filmmakers from all over the world and has screened several thousand unique independent short films during its history. For more information, visit damshortfilm.org.

Comments