Country Music Star Michael Peterson to Headline Spotlight Cabaret Series

Singer-songwriter-storyteller and country music's Michael Peterson will headline the 3rd Annual Spotlight Cabaret Series at Community Lutheran Church's 600-seat sanctuary on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.

Peterson will also perform at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas, a popular Nevada nonprofit featuring all original music on Wednesday, Feb 26, 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available at thecomposershowcase.com.

Peterson has multiple chart-topping hits, a career spanning decades and was recently inducted into the California Music Hall of Fame. He captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his self-titled debut album with hits "From Here to Eternity" and "Drink, Swear, Steal & Lie." His enduring artistry, soulful lyrics and heartfelt storytelling have earned him critical acclaim. For more information visit Michael Peterson Music.

"Michael is a captivating storyteller and all-round brilliant entertainer, and this is an amazing opportunity to experience his talent and help support the music program at CLC," said composer and music producer Keith Thompson, CLC's choir director. "I'm honored to perform a song with him at the Feb. 28 concert."

Community Lutheran Church's Spotlight Cabaret Series was founded in 2023 and the Fifth Sunday Cabaret Series celebrates its 10 year anniversary since being established in February 2005 by music team leaders Bruce Ewing and Philip Fortenberry. Both initiatives were created to help fund and support CLC's music ministry program. The series produces concerts, special events, and allows the church to hire orchestras and guest vocalists to enhance their outreach to the local community and beyond through live music and online streaming of the ministry. For more information visit communitylv.org.

