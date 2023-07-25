Comedian Nate Bargatze Announces Additional Performance At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, November 10

Following his recent extension announcement, beloved comedian and resident headliner, Nate Bargatze, has announced another additional show at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas following his already-sold-out scheduled appearances at the venue this November.

Celebrated for his clean and relatable comedic style, Bargatze will present an additional show of “The Be Funny” Tour at Encore Theater on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. Tickets for this performance go on sale to the public this Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Ticket Information

New Performance Time: Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:30 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, July 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST

Price: Tickets starting at $59.95 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

The GRAMMY-nominated comedian and podcaster has continuously sold out multiple runs at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas and shows around the world. For more information on this show or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Hailed as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic Magazine and a “Rising Star,” by CBS Morning, 2021 Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows around the world.

An Old Hickory, Tennessee native, Bargatze followed in the showbiz footsteps of his father, a former clown turned world class magician, whose influence is seen on his 2015 debut Comedy Central special, Full Time Magic and his debut album, Yelled at By a Clown, which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard's Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

Bargatze's half-hour Netflix Special The Standups, premiered in 2017 and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally with rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. On January 31st, Nate released his latest and third 1-hour special, Nate Bargatze: Hello World, on Amazon Prime which now holds the record as Amazon's most-streamed original comedy special in its first 28 days of viewership.

In 2020, the comedian launched his weekly podcast, Nateland. The podcast tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate's YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his 12 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on Conan four times and has appeared on Seth Meyers and James Corden respective late night shows. He was a recurring guest on @midnight and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean-Cut Comedy Tour, and has performed live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Nate toured arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He has performed at SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he's received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

Nate was featured as one of Esquire's “Best New Comedians” by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety's “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's '50 Comedians You Should Know' in 2015. He also appeared on the cover of Variety's annual comedy issue in 2022.

Bargatze is currently on his The Be Funny Tour with all new material. For more information go-to: https://natebargatze.com/



Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2022, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top 10 grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, ranking No. 8. Encore Theater has hosted performances by music icons like Brad Paisley, Bryan Adams, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Jack Johnson, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Justin Bieber and Lionel Richie, as well as globally-celebrated comedic acts like Ali Wong, Chris Tucker, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Taylor Tomlinson.

