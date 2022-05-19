Comedian Don Barnhart Is Giving Away Laughter In Las Vegas

Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart is set to reopen Jokesters Comedy Club beginning May 19th at Alexis Park All Suite Resort with nightly shows at 8pm and is giving away 4 pairs of comp tickets to each of his shows in honor of mental health month.

"Laughter decreases stress hormones and increases immune cells and infection-fighting antibodies, thus improving your resistance to disease." According to Help Guide, "Laughter triggers the release of endorphins, the body's natural feel-good chemicals. Endorphins promote an overall sense of well-being and can even temporarily relieve pain. With so much power to heal and renew, the ability to laugh easily and frequently is a tremendous resource for surmounting problems, enhancing your relationships, and supporting both physical and emotional health. Best of all, this priceless medicine is fun, free, and easy to use."

The article continued saying, "As children, we used to laugh hundreds of times a day, but as adults, life tends to be more serious and laughter more infrequent. But by seeking out more opportunities for humor and laughter, you can improve your emotional health, strengthen your relationships, find greater happiness-and even add years to your life."

In addition to all that, "Laughter relaxes the whole body. A good, hearty laugh relieves physical tension and stress, leaving your muscles relaxed for up to 45 minutes after. Laughter boosts the immune system. Laughter decreases stress hormones and increases immune cells and infection-fighting antibodies, thus improving your resistance to disease."

Barnhart emphasizes the importance of laughter and is one of the reasons he's been entertaining the troops around the world since 1992. "Doing these tours are a way to let those in war zones forget about their stresses even if only for a few minutes and remind them they are not forgotten."

The resident headliner is offering 4 pair of comp tickets to each of his shows during the Mental Health Awareness Month of May. Just go to Jokesters Comedy Club and send an email with the subject name, "Mental Health Tickets and include your name and what night you would like to go in May and Don will confirm back with an email.

Located across from The Virgin Hotel and just a few blocks off the Las Vegas Strip, The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park have become the 'go to' place for classic Las Vegas entertainment. Jokesters Comedy Club will join the lineup of already successful shows including All Shook Up, All Motown, BurlesqQ, Late Night Magic and Big Little Variety Show as well as the other new shows Wonderland and Sex n' The City Musical Parody.

"Classic Vegas entertainment has for more than a half-century included stand-up comedy and returning Don Barnhart's Jokesters to the lineup in the Modern Showrooms rounds out our amazing genres of live-stage shows", said Pete Housley of Admit VIP.

Prior to the pandemic shutdown, Jokesters Comedy Club was named "Best of Las Vegas" and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman proclaimed it Jokesters Day in the entertainment capital of the world congratulating Barnhart and their 1000th show. Goodman added, "Special thanks are extended to Don Barnhart and all performers for entertaining residents and visitors alike. Please keep the laughs coming as we offer best wishes for the next 1,000 shows and beyond."

Jokesters Comedy Club features some of the most hysterical, national touring comedians along with a rotating cast of resident headliners along with some of the best local talent in Las Vegas.

Kicking off the opening month of laughter, Don Barnhart will serve as the resident headliner. "I'm thrilled to be performing every week in Las Vegas. It's a dream come true!", said Barnhart in a recent interview.

Critics have stated, "Don Barnhart is hysterically funny, delivering well-written topical material with an improvisation flair that's not to be missed. Don pushes the boundaries of "Cancel Culture" using common sense without being overtly offensive. He's a refreshing voice in comedy with the cleaver, witty insights of George Carlin and the facial expressions of Jim Carey.

When asked about the recent events of Chris Rock, Will Smith and Dave Chappelle Barnhart replied, "Great comedy can sometimes offend, especially to those that may be too close to the target of ridicule or whose sensitivities are already on high alert. Audiences must use a suspension of disbelief to enjoy themselves as opposed to going to a 'comedy show' looking for a cause to defend." The comedian joked, "If you're easily offended or have an agenda, you're kinda missing the point and should probably stay home."

Showtimes for Jokesters Comedy Club are nightly at 8pm and general admission tickets being at 34.95 with VIP and Front row options available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit their website at www.ModernVegas.com or call their 24 Ticket Hotline at 702-483-8056