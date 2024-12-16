Comedian Chris Tucker Announces Return To Encore Theater In March 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning actor and comedian, Chris Tucker, will make his highly-awaited return to the stage at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for his latest headlining engagement, March 28 - 29, 2025.

The Rush Hour star is a longtime crowd favorite and one of the must-see Las Vegas performances of the Spring. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the public this Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT.

Launching into comedy stardom with his roles in cinematic classics like Friday and as Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour Blockbuster franchise, Chris Tucker has become a powerhouse as an award-winning actor, producer, comedian, philanthropist, and production company owner. Tucker's live comedy shows have received rave reviews worldwide, and Encore Theater offers fans a more unique and intimate venue to experience his celebrated comedic style.

For tickets or more information on these shows or upcoming engagements at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

About Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker is an internationally recognized, award-winning actor, producer and comedian. He is best known for his role of Detective James Carter in the blockbuster Rush Hour action-comedy film franchise, starring opposite Jackie Chan under the direction of Brett Ratner. Most recently, Chris was seen on the big screen starring opposite Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Viola Davis in the Amazon Studio hit AIR. Tucker's career began in the early 1990s when he became a favorite on Russell Simmons' HBO Def Comedy Jam. He then rose to prominence with his first starring role, in the 1995 cult classic Friday, alongside Ice Cube. In 1997, Tucker executive produced and co-starred with Charlie Sheen in the hit movie Money Talks, directed by Ratner, and also appeared in Luc Besson's globally successful sci-fi adventure The Fifth Element. His other film credits include the Hughes brothers' Dead Presidents, Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown, David O'Russell's award-winning hit Silver Linings Playbook, and Ang

Lee's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. In 2015, Tucker released Chris Tucker Live exclusively on Netflix, marking the first project he starred in and produced through his own company, Chris Tucker Entertainment. He currently tours around the world performing live comedy shows, which have received rave reviews globally. In addition to entertaining millions of fans on stage and screen, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time traveling the world, doing charitable work through The Chris Tucker Foundation. By making a difference, he truly believes we are blessed to be a blessing.

