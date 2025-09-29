Collective Soul Returning to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in 2026

The shows will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 4, Friday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at 8:30 p.m.
Multi-Platinum Atlanta rock band Collective Soul is set to return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a three-night run in 2026 over Big Game Weekend with special guest Edwin McCain.
They’ll be performing their classic hits, including “December,” “The World I Know,” and their #1 smash “Shine,” which stayed at the top of the Billboard “Album Rock Tracks” chart for eight weeks in 1994. The shows will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 4, Friday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at 8:30 p.m.
Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Oct. 2, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details, visit here.
Additional pre-sales run will be throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets starting at $45, plus applicable fees, will be available for purchase at here and here.
For multi-Platinum Atlanta rockers COLLECTIVE SOUL--Ed Roland (vocals/guitar), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Jesse Triplett (lead guitar/background vocals), Will Turpin (bass/background vocals), Johnny Rabb (drums/background vocals)—have sold over 15 million albums worldwide--six of which have gone Gold or Platinum—and boast seven #1 singles, including “Shine,” “December,” and “The World I Know.”
They’re first-ever documentary, Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story, was released July 8 via Trinity Content Partners. Directed by Joseph Rubinstein and produced by Greg Richling and Jonathan Sheldon of Pfonetic, the film is available to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray on the band’s official website, and fans can watch on demand (VOD) via Amazon (North America), among others. It will be available for streaming later this year.
Singer/songwriter Edwin McCain is known for smash hits like “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More.” A major label breakout in the mid-‘90s, McCain became a Top 40 “Radio Star” with chart-topping singles and soundtrack success. He recently wrapped up his 2025 Summer Tour with Train.
Photo credit: Jennifer Troche Walsh
Videos