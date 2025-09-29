Collective Soul Returning to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-Platinum Atlanta rock band Collective Soul is set to return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a three-night run in 2026 over Big Game Weekend with special guest Edwin McCain.

They’ll be performing their classic hits, including “December,” “The World I Know,” and their #1 smash “Shine,” which stayed at the top of the Billboard “Album Rock Tracks” chart for eight weeks in 1994. The shows will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 4, Friday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at 8:30 p.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Oct. 2, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details, visit here.

Additional pre-sales run will be throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets starting at $45, plus applicable fees, will be available for purchase at here and here.

About Collective Soul

For multi-Platinum Atlanta rockers COLLECTIVE SOUL--Ed Roland (vocals/guitar), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Jesse Triplett (lead guitar/background vocals), Will Turpin (bass/background vocals), Johnny Rabb (drums/background vocals)—have sold over 15 million albums worldwide--six of which have gone Gold or Platinum—and boast seven #1 singles, including “Shine,” “December,” and “The World I Know.”

They’re first-ever documentary, Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story, was released July 8 via Trinity Content Partners. Directed by Joseph Rubinstein and produced by Greg Richling and Jonathan Sheldon of Pfonetic, the film is available to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray on the band’s official website, and fans can watch on demand (VOD) via Amazon (North America), among others. It will be available for streaming later this year.

About Edwin McCain

Singer/songwriter Edwin McCain is known for smash hits like “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More.” A major label breakout in the mid-‘90s, McCain became a Top 40 “Radio Star” with chart-topping singles and soundtrack success. He recently wrapped up his 2025 Summer Tour with Train.

Photo credit: Jennifer Troche Walsh