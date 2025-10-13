Collaboration Center Will Host 4th Annual Harvesting Hope Family Fall Festival & Community Resource Fair

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Collaboration Center, Las Vegas’ largest disability resource network, invites families of all abilities to its 4th Annual Harvesting Hope Family Fall Festival & Community Resource Fair on Saturday, November 8 from 12-3 p.m. Held on its campus, at 8390 W. Windmill Lane, 89113, this free community event is designed to highlight inclusion, raise disability awareness, and connect families with valuable resources available across Southern Nevada.

Harvesting Hope promises an afternoon of fun, connection, and support, featuring:

A sensory-rich petting zoo where children and families can interact with animals in a welcoming environment

An extensive community resource fair with dozens of vendors providing information on healthcare, therapy, advocacy, education, adaptive sports, accessible transportation, and more

Festive fall activities like arts and crafts, seasonal games, and family-friendly entertainment

Accessible campus amenities, including ADA-friendly spaces and areas designed for sensory breaks

“For many families in the disability community, finding out what resources are available, or how to go about finding them, can be overwhelming,” said Cindy Goussak, Executive Director of the Collaboration Center. “Harvesting Hope allows us to bring some of those services and support systems together, making it easier for families to connect and learn about what’s available. Plus, they get a chance to enjoy a fun afternoon at our fall festival.”

The expansive resource fair will showcase a diverse array of vendors from both public and private sectors, representing a comprehensive spectrum of disability support services. Organizations scheduled to participate include:

Autism Treatment Assistance Program (ATAP): Funding and resources for autism therapy

Amore Hospice Care: Compassionate end-of-life support

Best Buddies Nevada: Friendships and leadership for individuals with disabilities

Boys Town Nevada: Family-based services for children and parents

1Care Kids & 1Care Hospice: Pediatric and hospice care for families

CCSD Transition Services Department: Training and resources for life after high school

Children's Heart Foundation: Support for children with heart conditions

Christopher Smith Foundation: Disability awareness training for first responders

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services: Personalized in-home academic tutoring

Creative Behavioral Connections: ABA therapy for children with autism

Empower Ability Center/Village Schools: Independence and vocational skills training

Family Navigation Network (NCED): Connecting families to services and peer support

Foster Kinship: Advocacy and resources for kinship caregivers

GiGi’s Playhouse: Free programs for individuals with Down syndrome

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District: Literacy and accessible community resources

Lynda Tache Global: Advocacy for disability services and inclusion

Maxx Therapy Solutions, PLLC: Speech, occupational, and physical therapy

Monkey Roo Therapy: Play-based pediatric therapy

Nevada DCFS: Protective and supportive services for children and families

Raise the Bar-n: Inclusive fitness and adaptive recreation

Solutions of Change: Counseling and mental health services

State of Nevada Medicaid: Healthcare coverage support

The Harbor: Early intervention and family counseling

United Healthcare Medicare: Medicare coverage resources

Vegas PBS Special Needs Library: Educational and therapeutic lending library

Welt Law: Disability law, Social Security, and guardianship

These organizations represent just a fraction of the valuable resources that will be available at Harvesting Hope, ensuring attendees can find support and information tailored to their unique needs.

The Collaboration Center’s mission is to ensure every person, regardless of disability, has equitable access to essential services and support systems. Harvesting Hope embodies this vision by offering families meaningful connections, valuable information, and a chance to celebrate together in a festive, inclusive atmosphere. For more information about Harvesting Hope and to register to attend, visit http://www.collablv.org.