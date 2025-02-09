Cirque du Soleil's O Celebrates 12,000 Performances at the Bellagio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of Las Vegas’ most beloved productions, "O" by Cirque du Soleil, is celebrating another significant moment in its historic run. This evening, the fan-favorite show will be performed for the 12,000th time at its world-renowned theater inside Bellagio. Since premiering over 26 years ago, this aquatic masterpiece has continued to redefine the entertainment landscape. This momentous performance continues the show's tradition of pushing the boundaries of human athleticism and artistic expression.

"O" has cemented itself in the entertainment landscape by becoming the most successful single production show around the world, selling over 20 million tickets. The show boasts instantly recognizable characters, a 1.5-million-gallon pool, and world-class acrobats who perform gravity-defying routines nightly. Inspired by the concept of infinity and the elegance of water's pure form, "O" pays tribute to the beauty of the theatre – from the simplest street performance to the most lavish of operas – where anything is possible and where the drama of life plays itself out before our very eyes.

Facts about O:

Since its debut October 15, 1998, "O" has captivated over 20.2 million audience members—that's like filling Allegiant Stadium 287 times!

With an average of 478 performances annually, "O" has reached the remarkable milestone of 12,000 shows—enough to perform nightly for nearly 33 years straight without a single day off!

"O" boasts the largest number of Olympic athletes of any Cirque du Soleil production, with currently eight (8) performers having competed in the Olympics before diving into the world of "O."

The centerpiece of "O" is its iconic 1.5-million-gallon pool—enough to fill 2.3 Olympic-sized swimming pools or cover two football fields in water a foot deep.

With the water maintained at a comfortable 88°F, there are 14 underwater technicians managing props, assisting performers, and ensuring the show flows seamlessly, while 26 underwater speakers keep the music and cues crystal clear beneath the surface.

The theater's unique climate-control system creates four (4) distinct microclimates. The pool and stage stay warm, the audience enjoys a cool 72°F, and the musicians' booths maintain their own comfortable environments.

Ever wonder how the carousel horses glide so smoothly? The secret lies in a tiny propeller under each tail and a joystick controlled by the performers. It's just one example of the creative ingenuity behind "O's" stunning props.

“O” performs Wednesday – Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. inside Bellagio Resort & Casino.

Comments