Cirque du Soleil's O Celebrates 12,000 Performances at the Bellagio

One of Las Vegas’ most beloved productions, "O" by Cirque du Soleil, is celebrating another significant moment in its historic run. This evening, the fan-favorite show will be performed for the 12,000th time at its world-renowned theater inside Bellagio. Since premiering over 26 years ago, this aquatic masterpiece has continued to redefine the entertainment landscape. This momentous performance continues the show's tradition of pushing the boundaries of human athleticism and artistic expression.
"O" has cemented itself in the entertainment landscape by becoming the most successful single production show around the world, selling over 20 million tickets. The show boasts instantly recognizable characters, a 1.5-million-gallon pool, and world-class acrobats who perform gravity-defying routines nightly. Inspired by the concept of infinity and the elegance of water's pure form, "O" pays tribute to the beauty of the theatre – from the simplest street performance to the most lavish of operas – where anything is possible and where the drama of life plays itself out before our very eyes.
“O” performs Wednesday – Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. inside Bellagio Resort & Casino.
