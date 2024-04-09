Chris Tucker Returns To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After kicking off the New Year with back-to-back sold-out performances in January 2024, award-winning actor and comedian Chris Tucker returns to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for two additional back-to-back performances this summer on Friday, July 19, 2024, and Saturday, July 20, 2024; both shows at 8 p.m. Tickets for both performances go on sale to the public this Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. PST.

A comedic star since the 1990s, Chris Tucker has brought endless laughs to audiences everywhere. Best known for his roles in Friday and as Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour blockbuster franchise, Tucker is a consistent force in the entertainment world, showcasing his talents worldwide as an award-winning actor, producer, comedian, philanthropist, and production company owner. Most recently, Tucker shared the big screen with fellow acclaimed actors Viola Davis, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck in the Golden Globe-nominated film AIR. Guaranteed to make guests roar, Chris Tucker: Live is a must-see in Las Vegas' coveted entertainment lineup.

Tucker's live comedy shows have received rave reviews worldwide, and his headlining appearances at Encore Theater offer fans a unique chance to celebrate his comedic sets in an intimate setting. For tickets or more information on Tucker's shows at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

About Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker is an International Award-winning Actor, Producer, and Comedian, best known for his role of Detective James Carter in the “Rush Hour” Blockbuster franchise. His career began in the early 1990s, when he became a favorite on Russell Simmons' HBO Def Comedy Jam and rose to national prominence with his first starring role, alongside Ice Cube, in the 1995 cult classic, Friday. In 1997, Tucker executive produced and co-starred with Charlie Sheen in the hit movie, Money Talks and later appeared in Luc Besson's Internationally successful film, The Fifth Element. He also co-starred in the 2013 Oscar-nominated film, Silver Linings Playbook. In 2015, Chris released Chris Tucker Live, exclusively on Netflix, marking his first project he has starred in and produced through his own company – Chris Tucker Entertainment. He currently tours around the world, performing live comedy shows, which have received rave reviews globally. Aside from entertaining millions of fans, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time traveling the world doing charitable work through The Chris Tucker Foundation and making a difference.