Celebrate Valentine's Day With The Gift Of Laughter At Delirious Comedy Club In Las Vegas

Delirious Comedy Club and House of Magic Las Vegas are adding extra shows on Feb 14th, 2022 to celebrate the Valentine Day Holiday with laughter.

"Comedy shows are a great way to celebrate the holidays whether it's with family, friends or even by yourself because everyone becomes family at our shows", said resident headliner Don Barnhart.

Delirious Comedy Club with have an extra show on Monday at 8pm with resident headliner Don Barnhart and special guests Ron Coleman, Keith Lyle, Ralph Tutela and Guy Fessenden and House of Magic will add a 6pm show with Resident magician Chad Chesmark.

"Having a residency in Las Vegas has always been the dream and now all my fans can gather in one place and I get to go home to my wife every night. Last year, Vegas was closed and as our way to say thank you to those visiting we wanted to do something to show our appreciation to our friends and fans", said Barnhart.

As Downtown's only fulltime professional comedy club, Las Vegas Mayor Carolynn Goodman recently proclaimed Delirious Comedy Club Day congratulating Barnhart and the club on their 500th performance since the reopening of Las Vegas.

Delirious Comedy Club show times regular schedule run Thursday - Sunday at 8 and 10pm with House of Magic at 6pm. Extra Valentine Day shows are being added for Monday Feb 14th. Both shows are located inside The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino. Guests must be 21 and over unless accompanied by an adult.

For the full schedule and tickets, please visit DeliriousComedyClub.com. Tickets are also available on site at the box office or by calling 702-541-2660