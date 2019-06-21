Celebrate A Spectacular Fourth Of July At M Resort Spa Casino

M Resort Spa Casino lights up the sky with a festive firework display choreographed to music in honor of Independence Day Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m. Guests can view the fireworks from the M Pool deck after enjoying a special Fourth of July holiday menu at Studio B Buffet and holiday-themed casino promotions throughout the resort.

Fourth of July promotions and specials at M Resort include:

Fireworks Display

On Thursday, July 4, Las Vegas and Henderson locals, visitors and guests can join M Resort for a spectacular fireworks display choreographed to music scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.



Fourth of July at Studio B Buffet - Thursday, July 4 from 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Studio B Buffet will offer a special holiday menu to mark the holiday featuring such dishes as grilled whole mesquite smoked apricot glazed BBQ pork ribs, hickory smoked beef brisket, whole roasted crispy lechon pig, smoked turkey legs, grilled pork kielbasa sausage, Blue Moon beer butt-tequila lime rubbed whole chicken, mesquite BBQ "kick butt" pulled pork sliders with coleslaw as well as more than 200 buffet items, including vegan and Indian inspired dishes, elaborate desserts, a coffee bar, and much more. Guests can also indulge in the omelet bar, available until 3 p.m., and enjoy complimentary beer and wine throughout the day. The buffet is $24.99 for adults and $17.99 for children (ages 3-8). For more information, visit themresort.com/dining/studio-b-buffet.



The buffet is $24.99 for adults and $17.99 for children (ages 3-8). For more information, visit themresort.com/dining/studio-b-buffet. Fourth of July Three-Piece BBQ Set Giveaway

On Thursday, July 4th only, mychoice members who earn 100 tier points will receive a special M Resort three-piece BBQ set.



For more information on M Resort Spa Casino's events and promotions, visit themresort.com.

M Resort became the southernmost resort on the famous Las Vegas Strip when it opened its doors in 2009. Now celebrating its 10th year, the property continues to create exciting new experiences with their culinary offerings and entertainment including: 16 - A Handcrafted Experience, Topgolf Swing Suite, a summer concert series featuring such entertainers as Gary Allan and Martina McBride, as well as numerous live music options for guests throughout the resort. From their mychoice loyalty program to locals' discounts at the spa and pool, renowned food and beverage portfolio and stunning suites with views of the Las Vegas Strip to match, M Resort is an epic getaway, any day.





