Boyd Gaming Destinations Ring In Chinese New Year With Lion's Dance Performances, Dining Specials And More

Boyd Gaming destinations throughout southern Nevada are celebrating Lunar New Year 2020, The Year of The Rat, with festive Lion's Dance performances, special gaming promotions and authentic Asian dining experiences.

Gold Coast Hotel and Casino / 702-367-7111 / www.goldcoastcasino.com

Guests of all ages are invited to join Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in welcoming The Year of the Rat Lion's Dance parade throughout the casino floor on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The parade will include several dragons, a percussion procession and characters that will make several stops to pull ceremonial lettuce from the ceiling and toss the leaves to spectators as a symbol of good luck.

Throughout the month of January, players can enjoy Lucky Table Hot Seat Drawings every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Gold Coast. Eight winners will be awarded every hour for a total of 88 winners per day. Players can win $100 in live chips from 3 p.m. to midnight. Plus, there will be an additional bonus drawing at 1 a.m. where eight winners will receive $200 in live chips. See Gold Coast Table Games for complete details.

Visitors can elevate their Lunar New Year celebration with authentic and flavorful Chinese cuisine at the award-winning restaurant, Ping Pang Pong, as well as the popular noodle bar, Noodle Exchange. Ping Pang Pong offers a renowned dim sum experience from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., as well as a wide variety of specialty Chinese dishes from 5 p.m. - 3 a.m. The quick and convenient Noodle Exchange serves multiple noodle and rice dishes and its house-favorite, mini hot pots from noon - 11 p.m. daily.

In honor of Chinese New Year, Ping Pang Pong will present its traditional gold brick-shaped Golden Fortune New Year Sweet Rice Cake, symbolizing ascending prosperity, health and peace for the new year. The classic offering is stamped with "999.9 Gold Bar" and will be available for purchase now through Tuesday, Jan. 28 for $15.99. Ping Pang Pong will also serve Good Luck Cookies for $7.99 and Fish-Shaped Coconut Pudding for $11.99 now through Jan. 28, bringing guests good fortune in the new year.

The Orleans Hotel and Casino / 702-365-7111 / www.orleanscasino.com

Ondori Asian Kitchen at The Orleans Hotel and Casino will serve a delicious Chinese New Year menu, starting Friday, Jan. 24 through Monday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to close (Jan. 24 specials start at 5 p.m.). The special menu will feature lobster with golden egg and ginger scallion for $98.88, ginger scallion salmon with snow mushrooms for $32.88, fat choy pork feet for $28.88, fat choy with bean curd stick and oyster soup for $18.88 and more. Guests can also enjoy the Tomodoro Hour, meaning "together" in Japanese, from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. - 12 a.m. each day. Reservations are recommended. For reservations, please call (702) 365-7111.

Suncoast Hotel and Casino / 702-636-7111 / www.suncoastcasino.com

In commemoration of Chinese New Year, the contemporary Asian restaurant Peng Zu at Suncoast Hotel and Casino is offering a tasty special menu starting Thursday, Jan. 23 through Monday, Jan. 27. The special menu will start with the choice of a mixed green salad or Westlake mince beef soup. The main entrée options feature the choice of the "Double Happiness" dish featuring sautéed shrimp and scallops for $29 or the dry-braised O.X. tail served with red wine sauce for $25. A perfectly sweet mango cake will be served for dessert.

California Hotel and Casino / 702.385.1222 / www.thecal.com

California Noodle House at California Hotel and Casino will offer a delectable Chinese New Year menu for $30 per person on Saturday, Jan. 25. The special menu will include teriyaki-grilled chicken wings, lap cheong and a preserved pork belly iron rice pot served with tempura green beans. For dessert, diners can enjoy a pear custard tart.





