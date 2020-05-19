Boyd Gaming Corporation Announces Plans to Resume Operations

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced plans to resume operations at seven properties in Louisiana and Mississippi, pending receipt of final regulatory approvals.

On Wednesday, May 20, Boyd Gaming plans to reopen three Louisiana properties: Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel, Evangeline Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel and Treasure Chest Casino. On Thursday, May 21, the Company will reopen its two Mississippi properties: IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi and Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall in Tunica.



The following week, Boyd Gaming plans to resume operations at two additional properties in Louisiana: Amelia Belle Casino and Sam's Town Shreveport.



These will be the first Boyd Gaming properties to reopen following the closure of all Company properties nationwide in mid-March, following state mandates aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Upon reopening, the properties will operate with limited amenities and capacity restrictions in compliance with state and local requirements.



"As we begin the process of reopening our properties nationwide, the health and safety of our customers, our team members and our communities will be our highest priority," said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming. "Across the country, we are implementing comprehensive safety protocols approved by local, state and federal health officials. We are optimistic that we will be able to reopen most of our properties over the next several weeks, and we look forward to offering our guests a safe and enjoyable entertainment experience."



Upon reopening, all Boyd Gaming properties will practice "Boyd Clean," a set of comprehensive protocols aimed at protecting the health and safety of our team members and guests. These protocols include:

Mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for all team members;

Social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions across all customer and team member areas, including casino floors and restaurants;

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all high-touch surfaces, including door handles, gaming machines, table games, handrails and elevator buttons;

Increased placement of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout our properties;

Required training for all team members on our safety protocols.

For additional information on the Boyd Clean initiative, visit www.boydgaming.com.

