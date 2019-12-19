Boyd Gaming Announces Fifth Annual 'Trees Of Hope' Results

Boyd Gaming today awarded a prize pool of $45,000 to 35 southern Nevada charities that participated in the Company's fifth annual 'Trees of Hope' tree-decorating competition at a celebratory check presentation ceremony held at Suncoast Showroom. Non-profit organizations that decorated trees at Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, Main Street Station, Suncoast and The Orleans received prizes based on nearly 180,000 customer votes cast from Nov. 26 through Dec. 15.

This holiday season, Boyd Gaming awarded a first place prize of $2,000, second place prize of $1,500 and third place prize of $1,000 at each participating property based on customer votes. Honorary mentioned charities also received a $500 cash prize.

More than 14,000 additional votes were cast in a separate Trees of Hope social media contest online. The social media contest awarded a prize pool of $5,000 to the top three performing charities citywide with a $2,500 first place prize, $1,500 second place prize and $1,000 third place prize.

To celebrate Trees of Hope's fifth anniversary in southern Nevada, Boyd Gaming awarded an additional surprise cash prize of $1,500 to a local charity that was chosen at random during the check presentation ceremony. The charity that won the surprise cash prize was Habitat for Humanity.

The results for the 2019 Trees of Hope competition are as follows:

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa

Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation A Path 4 Paws Dog Rescue Alzheimer's Association of Southern Nevada

Honorary Mentions: Green Our Planet, Spirit Therapies

Cannery Casino Hotel

St. Jude's Ranch for Children Street Dogz Habitat for Humanity

Honorary Mentions: YMCA of Southern Nevada, Project 150

Eastside Cannery Casino Hotel

Three Square Food Bank Hearts Alive Village USO

Honorary Mentions: LVMPD Law Enforcement Explorer Program, New Vista

Gold Coast Hotel and Casino

A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue The Shade Tree Chefs for Kids Las Vegas

Honorary Mentions: Blue Star Mothers of Henderson & Boulder City, Nevada HAND

Main Street Station Casino Brewery and Hotel

Cancer Warrior Inc Animal Help Alliance Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club

Honorary Mentions: 9th Island Cultural Club of Las Vegas, Opportunity Village

Suncoast Hotel and Casino

U.S. VETS Golden Retriever Rescue Southern Nevada Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada

Honorary Mentions: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation, HELP of Southern Nevada

The Orleans

Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada Pawtastic Friends Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada

Honorary Mentions: FIRST Nevada, Olive Crest

Social Media Contest

Animal Help Alliance Pawtastic Friends Golden Retriever Rescue Southern Nevada

Surprise Cash Prize

Habitat for Humanity

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's commitment to its communities, visit: www.boydgaming.com/about-boyd-gaming/corporate-social-responsibility





