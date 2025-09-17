Blue Man Group to Host Special Screening of SPINAL TAP II: THE END CONTINUES at The Beverly Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blue Man Group Las Vegas will host a special screening of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues at The Beverly Theater on Sunday, September 28 at 7:15 p.m. The iconic trio will appear in person ahead of the screening. Tickets are $14 and available now.

The long-awaited sequel to the 1984 cult classic mockumentary features a cameo from Las Vegas’s bald and blue performers. Guests are invited to enjoy the screening together while celebrating Blue Man Group’s on-screen contribution to the legendary comedy franchise.

With doors opening at 6:00 p.m., ticket holders will also receive complimentary bites from Raising Cane’s and a beverage from FiiZ Drinks. Blue Man Group and FiiZ have collaborated on a limited-edition drink, Chromatic Chaos, which will debut at the screening and in stores beginning September 18.

The event marks the first time Blue Man Group has appeared in a full-length film, extending a creative legacy spanning more than three decades. Known for musical experimentation, visual spectacle, and spontaneous humor, the trio has captivated millions of fans worldwide and continues to expand its cultural footprint.

For additional information or tickets to Blue Man Group performances, visit the Blue Man Group box office, any MGM Resorts International ticketing outlet, bluemman.com, or call 1.800.BLUEMAN.