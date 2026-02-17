Scorpions Returning to Las Vegas with New Headlining Residency

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hard rock band Scorpions is returning to PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2026 with a new headlining residency show. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions – Coming Home to Las Vegas will take place from Thursday, Sept. 17 through Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, and will once again feature special guest Buckcherry.

The new residency follows the band’s three previous sold-out runs at the venue: Scorpions – Sin City Nights in 2022, Love at First Sting Las Vegas in 2024, and Scorpions – Coming Home to Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency in 2025.

The seven performances going on sale are September 17, 19, 23, 25, 27, and 29 and October 1 and 3 2026. Shows begin at 8 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

“Our residency in Las Vegas last year was pure rock ’n’ roll joy!! Unforgettable nights with fans from all over the world. That energy stayed with us, so coming back in 2026 just felt right. We can’t wait to return to Planet Hollywood and celebrate the music, the memories, and another round of rockin’ good times. Vegas… we’re gonna sting you again!” - Klaus Meine

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. PT. Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members will have exclusive, first access to tickets starting Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. PT. For more information and to join the fan community, visit here.

Citi is the official card of Scorpions – Coming Home to Las Vegas at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 18 at noon PT until Friday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. PT.

About Scorpions

With over 110 million records sold around the world, the band will play fan favorites from their catalogue including "Wind of Change," "Still Loving You," "Rock You Like a Hurricane," "Send Me an Angel," and many more.

Founded in Hannover, West Germany in 1965, Scorpions were part of the first wave of metal in the 1970's with their debut album, Lonesome Crow, released in 1972. The band rose to arena status with seminal releases Lovedrive, Virgin Killer and Animal Magnetism. In the '80s, Scorpions amassed a string of Billboard chart toppers from Love at First Stingand Blackout, including multiple Top 10 singles "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and "No One Like You," as well a string of successful singles such as "Send Me an Angel," "Still Loving You," and "Wind of Change."

The band was also ranked #46 on VH1's Greatest Artists of Hard Rock and their hit "Rock You Like a Hurricane" also landed as #18 on VH1's list of the 100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs.

Celebrated across the globe, the iconic rock act has sold more than 110 million albums worldwide and has received multiple honors including World Music Award winners, a postage stamp in Brazil, a Star on Hollywood Rock Walk, and Echo honors. Most recently, they were honored with the Lower Saxon State Award.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello