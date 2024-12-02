Bert Kreischer Announces Return To Resorts World Theatre This March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Globally-renowned comedian, actor, podcast host, and author, Bert Kreischer, has announced his highly-anticipated return to Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas in Spring 2025 with back-to-back performances over March Madness.

Following his successful venue debut earlier this Fall, Kresicher will return for an additional run of his hilarious new show, Bert Kreischer: Double Down, on Friday, March 21, 2025, and Saturday, March 22, 2025. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

Celebrated as Rolling Stone Magazine's “Number One Partier in the Nation,” Kreischer has become one of the top-grossing stand-up comics in the industry. Earlier this year, Kreischer completed filming for his forthcoming sixth Netflix special in his hometown of Tampa, FL. Following fan acclaim for his venue debut at Resorts World Theatre in September 2024, Kreischer shows no signs of slowing down – promising two more sure-to-be-unforgettable performances of Bert Kreischer: Double Down over one of the most high-energy weeks in Las Vegas.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

To purchase tickets visit AXS.com or for more information on these performances, visit rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.

ABOUT BERT KREISCHER

Comedian/Actor/Podcaster Bert Kreischer's career has evolved from being Rolling Stone Magazine's "Number One Partier in the Nation [rollingstone.com]," to one of the top grossing stand-up comics in the business, to the star of a major motion picture, The Machine, from Sony Pictures. According to Forbes, Kreischer has been hailed as, “one of the best storytellers of his generation, seamlessly and sincerely sharing anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while proving that there's a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age.” In March of 2023, Kreischer released his highly anticipated 5th stand-up special, Razzle Dazzle, the follow up to his previous stand-up specials, Secret Time, The Machine, and Hey Big Boy, which are currently streaming on Netflix. Razzle Dazzle was a hit for Netflix, garnering critical praise and reaching their top 10 most watched list with over 8.3 million total views. In July of 2024, Kreischer shot his 6th Netflix special in his hometown of Tampa, FL and all six shows sold out within a day. Kreischer starred in and produced the 2023 Sony Pictures film, The Machine, based on his signature stand-up set recounting his true experience with Russian mobsters while on a booze-soaked college trip. The Machine immediately launched into Netflix's Global Top 10 Films list upon its premiere later that year on the streamer. In October of 2023, Kreischer took his Fully Loaded Comedy Festival to sea with the Fully Loaded at Sea Cruise. The highly anticipated event sold out in just a few days. This past summer, Kreischer wrapped his third annual iteration of the festival, which hit twelve of the most iconic ballparks and arenas across the country. In addition to being named, “one of the US's top stand-ups over the past decade,” by The Guardian, Kreischer is a world-renowned podcaster hosting Bertcast, with over 600 episodes, and 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura, which consistently charts in the top 10 comedy podcasts worldwide. Kreischer also created, hosts, and produces the YouTube cooking show, Something's Burning, which has earned over 40.4M views. On social media, Kreischer boasts impressive numbers totaling 12.8M fans across all platforms, and 262.3M total views on his YouTube channel alone. In 2022, he founded Berty Boy Productions, the production home to the entire video and podcast solar system that orbits Kreischer, his friends and colleagues, and the Fully Loaded Comedy brand.

