Bellagio To Celebrate 10,000 Performances Of “O” By Cirque Du Soleil With Special Fountains Performances

"O" by Cirque du Soleil will celebrate more than 10,000 shows with first-ever acrobatic performances on The Fountains of Bellagio. For two weekends only, "O" cast members will take the aquatic masterpiece to The Fountains of Bellagio for variations of two beloved acts from the award-winning show. Fans can experience the exclusive takeovers September 28 - 29 and October 12 - 13. All four special performances are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

"O", the must-see production, recently celebrated its official 10,000th performance Sunday, Sept. 1 and announced its 2020 schedule to include Monday and Tuesday shows. After two decades fascinating more than 17 million guests worldwide, "O" remains a staple on the Las Vegas Strip and will soon offer shows seven nights a week. Inspired by infinity and the elegance of water, the breathtaking spectacular combines incredible acrobatics and synchronized swimming to create an experience like no other.

"O" by Cirque du Soleil currently performs at Bellagio Resort & Casino Wednesday - Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. with additional performances on Monday and Tuesday beginning in 2020. Tickets for performances through April 2020 are on sale now. For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/o.





