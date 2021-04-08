BWW Feature: Swoon at the Feats of PEDAL PUNK: GOLF CART DRIVE-N-DINE CIRCUS at Bear's Best Las Vegas

Ready for a live entertainment experience for the whole family? Pedal Punk Drive-N-Dine Circus, a live theatrical circus spectacle and gourmet dining under the Las Vegas sky, will be held at Bear's Best Las Vegas with four shows April 15-17.

Experience the artistry, excitement, and thrills when a wacky bike shop mechanic interacts with cyclists and bikes. Accompanied by high-flying trampoline artists, aerialists, trick cyclists, and contortionists, he repairs more than broken pieces; he creates wondrous machines and inspires the cyclist in all of us to become a circus mechanic. The addition of innovative strolling pedal-driven devices will deliver fun to the drive-in space's far reaches. One of the signature pieces of the production is the mobile pedal-driven platforms. There will also be two stages to present more acts to create a more intimate feel.

"We are presenting a show that was performed on tour internationally for three seasons, and that would translate well to an outdoor venue," explains Chris Lashua, owner of Cirque Mechanics that is producing the show. "The show will utilize a large, central, scenic structure on wheels that were designed for use in festivals. This will work well in the space and maintain social distance."

Each ticket includes The Midway meal package from Jack's Place at Bear's Best with the menu created to pay homage to food found at a circus as well as charcuterie platters, brisket wraps, and other gourmet items.

"We want to create a new kind of experience like an outdoor dinner theater," says Chris. "We didn't want to make guests wait in line, so tickets include the basic level meal package, and guests can upgrade the meal package in advance."

Seating includes a 2-person Golf Cart, a 4-person Family Golf Cart, 2-person Orange Lawn Spots, and Red Lawn Spot on the green, which provides seating for up to six people. After being seated, guests will go to pick up their meals.

A portion of the proceeds will go to support the programs of Social CirKISH-a social circus group helping at-risk youth in Southern Nevada develop skills in teamwork and collaboration as well as build self-confidence. The program was created to promote physical, mental, emotional, social, psychological development for at-risk youth. Students enjoy safe and fulfilling "risk-taking" activities exploring and participating in circus exercises and acts. Students are encouraged to express their ideas increasing self-awareness and acceptance while also interacting and participating in activities with their peers. For more info, visit socialcirkish.org.

Chris started his career with Cirque du Soleil performing as a BMX bike rider in a production in Japan. He visited Las Vegas to see the show's opening and ended up staying (off and on) for 30 years. Chris would work behind the scenes for Cirque du Soleil as a stagehand, wardrobe, and rigging. He would work in the Cirque du Soleil's production, Mystere, and Chris would build an acrobatic apparatus called the German Wheel outside of work. It was incorporated in Mystere, and Chris would perform on that apparatus for four years. He left to start Cirque Mechanics and would tour the world until the pandemic.

A ticket purchase to this one-of-a-kind entertainment experience is helping to employ over 30 performers and technicians.

"This is our first step to bring live entertainment back. Many of the people working in this show have been out of work for over a year. The energy and excitement in our cast and the community have been overwhelming, and the support is fantastic," says Chris.

Pedal Punk Drive-N-Dine Circus will be held at Bear's Best Las Vegas, 11111 W Flamingo Rd., at 7:30 p.m. on April 15, 7:30 p.m. on April 16, and 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on April 17. There is also a button on the website to make a donation for Social CirKISH students to attend the performance. Due to crowd gathering limitations, there are a limited amount of tickets available.

Photos Credit: Maike Schultz