BWW Feature: HERE'S TRAVIS CLOER RELEASE PARTY at Notoriety At Neonopolis

Award-winning Broadway and Las Vegas entertainer Travis Cloer is releasing his latest album, Here's Travis Cloer, on Amazon MP3, cdbaby, Google Play, and iTunes on Nov. 22. But for advance copies and to be one of the first people to enjoy the CD, everyone is invited to Here's Travis Cloer CD Release and Listening Party on Nov. 12.

New and electrifying hits will flashback to a sound packed with melody, soul, and range. Cloer zeros in on the unique retro sound and shines with this collection of original songs mixed with a classic throwback vibe. The first single to be released, "Rainmaker," combines a hint of country with pop appeal.

Here's Travis Cloer is produced and co-written by Billboard charting and Grammy-nominated artists Frankie and Tony Moreno.

"I'm so excited about this record," says Cloer. "It's a chance to introduce myself as an original artist to my fans and give them a piece of me. I haven't shown them yet. To make it with Frankie and Tony was just icing on the cake."

Cloer's talent features a range including classical, jazz, musical theatre, rock 'n' roll, pop, ballads, and holiday music. After studying music and theatre at Kansas State University, Cloer embarked on an entertainment career, including Tony in West Side Story, Joe Hardy in Damn Yankees, and Rusty in Starlight Express.

But his most iconic role is that of Frankie Vallie in Jersey Boys. He joined the original Broadway cast of the Tony and Grammy award-winning setting a record as the longest-running actor to play Valli in the show's history performing in over 2,200 shows.

He has released three albums, toured the world, and performed with the symphonies of Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Buffalo, and as well as with the world-famous Radio City Rockettes.

Now that the holidays are here, Cloer loves to celebrate and sing the music of the season and perform for his fans. Upcoming shows include:

Christmas at My Place at Casa Blanca Resort & Casino in Mesquite, Nevada on Nov. 23. Showtime is at 8 p.m., and click here for more information.

A Classic Holiday with the Las Vegas Philharmonic will be performed in The Smith Center on Dec. 7. Showtimes are 2 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. For more info, click here.

Christmas at Robin's Place will be performed in Neonopolis in downtown Las Vegas on Dec. 12. Showtime is 7 p.m. and click here for more info.

Preorders are being accepted by clicking here. The Here's Travis Cloer CD Release and Listening Party will be held at Notoriety at Neonopolis on Nov. 12. The party starts at 5 p.m., and all are invited. Visit www.TravisCloer.com to find out more.





