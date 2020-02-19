BWW Feature: MONDAYS DARK GETTING' FUNKY: A TRIBUTE TO SOUL TRAIN at The Space LV

Photography by Ira Kuzma/Ira Kuzma Photography

In Las Vegas, entertainers support each other and the arts with their time and talent. Mondays Dark, a variety show donating 100 percent of ticket sales to a selected charity, presented Getting' Funky: A Tribute to Soul Train raising $10,000 for A Public Fit.

It was 90 minutes of hip, funky tracks sung by guest artists Ashley Fuller, Carnell Johnson, Elisa Fiorillo, Jassen Allen, David Tatlock, Michelle Johnson, Tyriq, Skye Dee Miles, and Sythe Cameron. The full house went wild bringing the '70s back.

Beginning another professional season, A Public Fit Theater brings thought-provoking plays and readings to Southern Nevada. It began a series of play readings on a Las Vegas patio and now has grown to offer full productions and staged readings. Productions are performed at the renovated The Usual Place, a theater space downtown and free readings are held at the Las Vegas-Clark County Library. Immediately following all performances, The Buzzz is held to engage the audience members. Other events include Playwright's Tirade, and Slap Dashery, as well as the Outburst series. For more info, visit apublicfit.org.

After his run as well as the production of "Rock of Ages" in Las Vegas ended, entertainer and philanthropist Mark Shunock decided to make Vegas his home. He has always given back to the community and first founded Mondays Dark in 2013 with shows held in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. After Shunock opened his community-driven, charity-based arts complex, The Space LV, Mondays Dark was moved to his venue. Since most shows on the Strip are dark on Mondays, Shunock created the show to benefit different nonprofits in the Southern Nevada community. For more info, visit MondaysDark.com.

The Space LV consists of a multi-purpose 3,000-square-foot performance space, Black Box Theatre, two rehearsal studios, podcast/recording studio, and piano bar/lounge. For more info, visit thespacelv.com.





