BLUE MAN GROUP Las Vegas Offers Sensory-Friendly Show In Partnership With Grant A Gift Autism Foundation

Blue Man Group is set to host its annual sensory-friendly performance, offering a full-length production designed to ensure all guests can enjoy the unique world of Blue Man Group. This consciously designed, sensory-sensitive show will take place on Sunday, June 29 at 2 p.m. at Luxor Hotel & Casino.

All tickets are specially priced at $36 and are now available at Blueman.com. Majority of proceeds from each individual ticket sold will directly benefit Grant a Gift Autism Foundation which offers family centered services to those living with autism and further supports other neurodivergent disorders in Southern Nevada.

To ensure a comfortable experience for all guests, modifications will be made to reduce sound and light levels at various moments throughout the show, as well as limited audience interaction from the Blue Men. Earplugs will be available upon request and a quiet space will be set up outside the theater to offer a calm environment for those needing a sensory break. The full-length, 90-minute performance will include strobe lights. Those who have over-the-ear headphones are welcome to use them.

Celebrating 25 years in Las Vegas, Blue Man Group is a vibrant, interactive spectacle that has captivated audiences from all around the world. The iconic non-verbal trio communicates through music, art, and comedy, creating powerful connections without saying a word. As the Blue Men navigate their curious world, audiences are invited into a captivating, communal experience that sparks creativity and ignites the imagination.

Blue Man Group performs seven days a week at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. inside Luxor Hotel & Casino. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Blue Man Group box office, any MGM Resorts International ticketing outlet, Blueman.com or call 1.800.blueman.

