Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners Performance Rescheduled at Red Rock Resort

Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum front man and founder of Staind to return to his origins and since has quietly made an impact on country music without flexing, to let everyone know what a big deal he is. With a decade invested in a genre that's seen him record with George Jones, Charlie Daniels, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Mickey Raphael, the Cox Family, Ben Haggard and Dan Tyminski and producer Buddy Cannon, he has claimed two #1 Billboard Country Album debuts for his albums Town Line and Sinner. Lewis' single "Am I The Only One," debuted on Billboard's #1 Hot Country Song," only the 9th time a debut has topped the chart since 1958. The hard touring, workingman's star's latest album Frayed at Both Ends was released in January of 2022, his most personal and unplugged work.



