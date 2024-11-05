A HILL OF BEANS to Debut at Open-Door Playhouse This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, A Hill of Beans, starting November 26, 2024 online.

Foster and Jackson are trudging along in the desert on the hot sands, the sun beating down on them. Foster brags about his Texas chili, while Jackson praises his wife's red beans and rice. How did the two of them end up in the desert in the first place? Gary Lamb directs Peter Bonoff and David Purdham.

Robert Nersesian is the playwright. The Washington, D.C.-based writer is the recipient of an M.F.A. in Drama from Yale. He is the former Managing Director of The Youth Theatre of New Jersey.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org

Comments