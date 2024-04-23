Terry Fator Will Premiere All-New Production at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After nearly 15 years and more than 3,500 performances headlining a must-see, record-breaking show on the Las Vegas Strip, famed singer, ventriloquist, comedian, and “America’s Got Talent” winner Terry Fator will debut his all-new production, “Terry Fator: One Man, a Hundred Voices, a Thousand Laughs!” at The STRAT Theater, inside The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower on May 23, 2024. Tickets go on sale today, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 10am and will be available at any STRAT Box Office and TheSTRAT.com.



“Terry Fator: One Man, a Hundred Voices, a Thousand Laughs!” is an all-new, multi-media, immersive Vegas production featuring comedy, music, and parody through his amazing skill as one of the world’s top ventriloquists. Fator’s cast of characters showcase the songs that make up the soundtrack of our lives through the genres of rock, country, soul, pop, heavy metal, and Broadway. Whether it’s the music of Garth Brooks, Lionel Richie, Elvis Presley, David Bowie, or Taylor Swift - you’ll love the songs, stories, and laughs that Terry and his cast bring to the stage.



“It has been a privilege to call Las Vegas home for more than 15 years and to bring so many voices to life every night on stage for my incredible audiences,” said Fator. “I’ve been blessed by millions of fans who have been with me on my journey, and, with the support of our Co-Producer SPI Entertainment, I couldn’t be more excited to start this new chapter at The STRAT where literally, the sky’s the limit.”



Fator added: “It will be an honor to perform on the stage at The STRAT Theater, which is a full-circle moment in a roundabout way, as it is where one of my all-time greatest inspirations, the late Danny Gans, began his career in Las Vegas.”



“Terry is undoubtedly one of the most talented performers to headline in Las Vegas and we are thrilled to be partnering with him and his hundreds of voices at The STRAT,” said Adam Steck, founder & CEO of SPI Entertainment. “This all-new show will not only showcase the talent, music and humor that has become synonymous with Fator but will feature state-of-the-art production and multi-media elements created specifically for this new show.”



"Terry Fator is one of Las Vegas' all-time greatest entertainers and we are thrilled to welcome him to The STRAT," said Brad Goldberg, chief marketing officer at Golden Entertainment, Inc. "His show, renowned for captivating audiences of all ages, will undoubtedly be a favorite among our guests and we eagerly anticipate its premiere at The STRAT."



This all-new production will showcase Terry as he’s never been seen before – with new songs, parodies and impressions by more than a dozen legendary singers, new ‘dummies’, celebrity guest cameos and some surprises along the way. Fator will take his audience on a playful journey of music and laughter, without ever moving his lips! As one of the most world-renowned ventriloquists, Fator will bring to the stage his many beloved cast of puppets, each reflecting on a different part of his life, personality, and the people he’s met along the way. These co-stars include Winston, the Impersonating Turtle; Maynard Thompkins, the Elvis impersonator; Duggie Scott Walker, the annoying neighbor; legendary country singer and ladies’ man, Walter T. Airdale; crooning soul singer Julius; and many more.



Fator became a household name in 2007 when he won Season Two of “America’s Got Talent,” which showcased his unique brand of entertainment that combines singing, comedy and unparalleled celebrity impressions. After 25 years of honing his skills at venues and county fairs across the country, the Dallas-bred performer’s AGT win catapulted him into the upper echelon of entertainers.



Fator, who has impersonated musicians such as Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen in previous videos, recently made headlines after creating a “stunning” marathon of impressions with his cover of "We Are the World," the hit charity single from the 1980s that is the subject of a recent documentary.



In speaking about Fator, “AGT” judge Simon Cowell told People Magazine: “There's no question, he's the most successful contestant we've ever had. He's had three Vegas deals ... worth about a hundred million." Cowell also told Oprah that Fator was one of the “two most talented people on the planet.”



Terry Fator will perform inside The STRAT Theater at 5pm. Tickets range from $59-$119 (plus tax and applicable fees). A special post-show VIP meet and greet including photo op and commemorative lanyard is available for $50.00 per person. Tickets and VIP meet and greet packages are on sale April 23, 2024, and can be purchased at any STRAT Box Office, TheSTRAT.com or by calling 702-380-7777. For more information and the most up-to-date performance schedule visit TerryFator.com.