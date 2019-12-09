Little River Band Comes to The Orleans in January

Little River Band will bring their distinctive harmonies and classic hits to The Orleans Showroom in January. January entertainment at The Orleans Hotel and Casino will also feature free live entertainment at Bourbon Street Lounge and Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery throughout the month.

The Orleans Showroom

Little River Band

Saturday, January 18

Best known for their top hits "Reminiscing," "The Night Owls" and "Lonesome Loser," Little River Band has been winning over fans since they first formed in 1975 in Melbourne, Australia. Throughout the '70s and '80s, Little River Band has released several multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits, including "Take it Easy on Me," "Help Is on Its Way," "Happy Anniversary" and "The Other Guy."

Little River Band's fame skyrocketed in both Australia and the United States as they sold approximately 30 million albums and music downloads worldwide. The group also became the first band to set a record for releasing Top Ten hits for six consecutive years. In 2004, the band was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame at the 18th Annual ARIA Music Awards. The following year, Little River Band won the Casino Entertainer of the Year Award at the G2E Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

In 2016, the band released their album "The Hits...Revisited" where the band re-recorded their most famous hits, as well as two new songs. Little River Band then released "The Big Box," consisting of six discs and live footage of their 40th Anniversary Tour. Continuing to sell out shows around the world, Little River Band brings audiences their timeless hits and unique sound in high-energy performances.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $50 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Bourbon Street Lounge

Bourbon Street is a modern 140-seat lounge where guests can enjoy free-spirited productions from the best in live entertainment, unobscured sightlines throughout the venue and a video poker bar. Schedule is subject to change.

January 2-4 PUSH 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

January 9-11 Kevon Tyree 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

January 16-18 Chase & The Pursuit 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Bailiwick

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery offers a fun and lively environment with handcrafted gastropub fare, specialty cocktails, an expansive draft and craft beer selection and free live entertainment throughout the month. For more details about Bailiwick's entertainment schedule, please visit www.orleanscasino.com/dine/casual-dining/bailiwick.





