Union Station Announces Plans To Welcome The Holidays Home With

Favorite traditions and brilliant new twists – ensuring the fun not be canceled.

With the holidays now clearly in sight, Union Station is stepping up and investing BIG to bring Kansas City the most spectacular season yet. Along with a host of businesses, community partners and individual supporters, Union Station is keeping traditions alive and adding brilliant twists to what has become a family-favorite holiday destination and experience.

"Union Station will not cancel the holidays," George Guastello, president and CEO of Union Station, said. "What we have planned and are currently building out includes more decorated trees, more lights, more trains of every size, and more stunning beauty than ever before. Why? Because we ALL need this. And we need it in a way only Kansas City's historic home can deliver. Since so much of the year has been canceled or postponed, we - along with our community partners - want to be sure the Union Station family-focused traditions are not diminished."

Toward that end, Union Station staff and volunteers started in late July reimagining the holiday experience with a focus on social distancing and more visual delight as opposed to crowded spaces and hands-on activities. This spectacular "remix" combines many of the beloved traditions along with some massive new displays certain to translate into countless selfie moments and new cherished memories.

Included in the Station's "Home for the Holidays" is:

Kansas City's largest and most photographed indoor holiday tree - measuring a full 40 feet tall and decorated in spectacular fashion.

NEW "Holiday Reflections" walk-thru village - filling the massive Grand Plaza - historic North Waiting Room. ($5 Admission Per Person) A ticketed experience, immersing guests in the holiday spirit with brilliant sights and sounds, guaranteed to delight Access to the newly expanded "Rudy's Wonderland" featuring Mini Holiday Express ride-on train (historic Jones Store Train), taking your little ones on a magical journey through giant nutcrackers, busy toy-making elves and a massive Rudy train steaming along a life-sized overhead track (Free for Members, $5 for Non-Members) Tons of Family photo ops with unique and eye-popping holiday-themed backdrops - a selfie wonderland Our spectacular new 'Holidays Reflections Park' feature displaying sky-reaching lights, trees, forest friends and giant, floating mirrored ornaments Also includes entry into our 8,000 sqf Model Train Gallery - expanded and decked out in holiday decor -- always a family favorite



Holiday Clocktail Concert Series - Live holiday performances from Union Station enjoyed online for FREE - Dec. 5, 12, 19

Stunning outdoor holiday lighting shows presented by CommunityAmerica

$3 Holiday Classic Movie Series in Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre - Running Nov. 13th thru Dec. 31st (Limited seating to allow for social distancing - advance/online ticket purchases highly recommended). Check unionstation.org soon for finalized movies, showtimes and tickets.

All-time seasonal and holiday favorites in our Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium

A full month of Merry Science in Science City featuring "Science of the Season" activities

NEW "Holiday Swing" Outdoor Indie Craft Market - filling our outdoor Haverty Family Yards - New merchant makers every weekend! (Nov. 28/29, Dec. 5/6, 12/13 and 19/20)

Memorable Holiday dining at Pierpont's and Harvey's - sweet treats from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory - something to warm you up from Parisi, gifts from the Science City and Kansas City Stores, etc.

Plus, the family fun provided by all our Union Station attraction partners, including Museum of Illusions, Escape Room and Graffiti Attic

Due to COVID concerns, the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train will not be making its annual journey and stop at Union Station. Station officials greatly appreciate the fantastic support and partnership with Kansas City Southern and hope to welcome Rudy and his magical walk-thru train back to Union Station in 2021.

To make all this happen - in a particularly challenging financial year - community partners and sponsors, including the Goppert Foundation, JPMorgan Chase, CommunityAmerica and others have provided critical support. Now, Union Station needs the public to come alongside with support. Donations of any size will go directly to support this enormous undertaking. Every dollar makes a difference.

Many have already committed resources, are volunteering time and helping plan how all this will happen with a focus on social distancing and spectacular fun.

The public is invited to donate online at "unionstation.org/holidays" or through the Station's Facebook page. Additional questions about ways to help can be emailed to Union Station's Major Gifts Manager at aguerrero@unionstation.org.

Every gift is fully tax-deductible, as Union Station is a 501c3 Non-Profit organization that counts on donations, both large and small, to help sustain its historic monument and award-winning attractions.

Make plans now to be part of Kansas City's beloved (and bigger than ever) holiday traditions, kicking off November 21st, only at Union Station Kansas City!

For a complete list of family-friendly events that last all season long, please visit unionstation.org in the coming weeks.

NOTE: In accordance with City and County ordinances, all guests are required to wear facemasks (completely covering nose and mouth) while inside Union Station.

Shows View More Kansas City Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You