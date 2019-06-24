The Barn Players Proclaimed Kansas City, Missouri's Community Theater

The city of Kansas City, MO encompasses a wide geographic area. Bordered on the West by the Kansas state line, on the East by Independence, MO, to the North by Gladstone, MO, and to the South by Grandview, MO. The Barn Players continues to attract artists, audiences, and volunteers from well beyond these geographic constraints, and have now been officially recognized for their ongoing significance and impact within and beyond the Kansas City metro.

In an official city proclamation issued earlier this month, Kansas City Mayor Sylvester Sly James decreed that the Barn Players are Kansas City's Community Theater. The proclamation in part reads...

WHEREAS, in December, 2017, the Barn Players Theater, in need of a new home, relocated to the Arts Asylum, a collaborative arts space in downtown Kansas City, Missouri; and WHEREAS, the Barn Players Theater has continued to provide quality, reasonably priced entertainment for 64 years; and WHEREAS, the Barn Players Theater provides a safe, nurturing environment for all theater artists, actors, musicians, volunteers, and patrons; and WHEREAS, the Barn Players Theater has played a role in the artistic growth of the Paseo Gateway Neighborhood; and WHEREAS, the Barn Players Theater is celebrating its first season since moving to Kansas City and is looking forward to hosting many more main stage productions in the newly renovated theater. NOW, THEREFORE, I Sylvester James, Mayor of the City of Kansas City, Missouri, on behalf of the citizens of this great city and the City Council, do hereby commend the Barn Players Theater for its successful move to Kansas City, Missouri, and celebrate its first season as Kansas City's Community Theater. Signed, Sylvester Sly James Jr., Mayor City of Kansas City, Missouri

Barn Players Board President Vida Bikales offered that we are truly honored and thrilled to be officially recognized by the city government of Kansas City, MO. We look forward to continuing to attract audiences, artists, volunteers and more to the Paseo Gateway neighborhood, and to continue to truly shine as Kansas City's official community theater!

The Barn Players is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and is a non-discriminatory, open and affirming environment for artists and audiences alike, We are located in downtown Kansas City's Arts Asylum, 1000 East 9th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106. For further information about this group visit them online at: www.thebarnplayers.org.





