Starlight Joins 1,500+ Buildings To Light Up In Red

Buildings are lighting up red to raise awareness of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on live entertainment.

From 9 p.m. - midnight Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Starlight will join more than 1,500+ venues, landmarks and other buildings across the United States to light up in red with the #WeMakeEvents and #RedAlertRESTART campaigns. The goal is to raise awareness for those in the entertainment industry affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to help all small businesses by encouraging Congress to vote on the RESTART Act.

Following the success of #RedAlert in the United Kingdom on August 11, North American venues gathered the support of PR firms, unions, trade associations and others to work together on a similar event in the United States. From Madison Square Garden in New York City to the Rocky Statue in Philadelphia, to Capital Records and the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell in Honolulu, structures in more than 75 cities in 40 states will participate.

"Two weeks ago, we set a crazy goal," We Make Events North American chair Marcel Fairburn said. "We have exceeded our expectations, and as of this morning, we're officially over 1,500 reported, and my guess, that number is likely over 2,500."

Tonight's nationwide event encourages a call to action for Congress to vote for the RESTART Act and to support the efforts of ExtendPUA.org by pushing for an extension and expansion of PUA benefits for 1099 and freelance workers. It also asks for an extension of the $600 FPUC as part of a comprehensive pandemic relief package.

Because live events are rooted in large group gatherings, venues were one of the first industries to be completely shut down when the coronavirus pandemic began. The live event industry in North America directly employs more than 12 million people and includes hundreds of thousands of businesses with a combined economic impact of more than $1 trillion USD. The RESTART Act would provide relief funding and necessary legislation, but has stalled in Congress.

In late June, Starlight made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows in its 2020 summer season. It's the first time since the historic institution's inception in 1950 that Starlight's beloved stage will remain empty with no Broadway or concert offerings under the stars in its summer season. Without shows this summer, Starlight estimates a loss of more than $4 million. Ticket holders may turn their ticket money into a donation to Starlight, hold the balance on their account at Starlight for future purchases, or request a refund.

