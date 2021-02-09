Starlight Hosts First Blood Drive Of 2021 This Week

While Starlight is unable to hold live entertainment events at this time, staff and leadership are finding alternative uses for the historic venue. In response to Community Blood Center's continued urgent need for blood, Starlight will host another public blood drive in partnership with Swope Park area organizations. This is the first blood drive at Starlight in 2021.

At Starlight Theatre's Applause Club on Wednesday, February 10 and Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. CST. Parking is available along the curb in front of Starlight's east ticket office (across from the Zoo).

As regions have reopened and hospitals have resumed elective surgeries, Community Blood Center has issued an urgent call for healthy blood donors. In order to maintain a safe blood supply, a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. However, the local blood supply has not exceeded a four day supply since the onset of the pandemic.

Donors are asked to wear a face mask to their donation or one will be provided to them upon arrival. Appointments are strongly encouraged, and walk-ins will only be accepted if capacity allows. Appointments can be made online at savealifenow.org/group and enter Group Code: EG9Z, or call 1-877-468-6844.

In order to protect CBC staff, healthy blood donors and our community blood supply, individuals are instructed not to attend the blood drive if they are experiencing a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 (chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing) or have been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 until 14 days after their illness has resolved. Please note: CBC does NOT test for COVID-19. Additional information is available at savealifenow.org/coronavirus.