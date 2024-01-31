Spotlight: LITTLE WOMEN at Midwest Trust Center

See Little Women the Musical at the Midwest Trust Center
POPULAR
Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, “Little Women” follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live life on her own terms. Produced nationally and internationally, “Little Women” has been praised by critics for its ambition in bringing the timeless, captivating story to vivid musical life on stage. “Little Women” embodies the complete theatrical experience, leaving audiences filled with a sense of adventure, joy, heartache and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartbreak, hope and everlasting love — the sounds of a young America finding its voice.
Box Office Midwest Trust Center at JCCC 12345 College Blvd. Overland Park, KS 66210 Mon – Fri 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Midwest Trust Center at JCCC; 12345 College Blvd. Overland Park, KS 66210, Mon – Fri 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Online: jccc.edu/MTC Phone: (913) 469-4445
Videos
|The StepCrew
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/03-3/03)
|The Comedy Zone presents Gina Brillon
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/09-3/09)
|Moulin Rouge!
Kansas City Music Hall (7/23-8/04)
|Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Just Off Broadway Theatre (5/02-5/11)
|Mamma Mia!
Kansas City Music Hall (3/05-3/10)
|'Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/11-4/11)
|JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE
The Warwick Theater (3/01-3/10)PHOTOS
|Glitter and Be Gala
Lawrence Opera Theatre (3/02-3/02)
|Clue
Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts [Muriel Kauffman Theatre] (4/02-4/07)
|MJ
Kansas City Music Hall (5/07-5/12)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You