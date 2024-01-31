Spotlight: LITTLE WOMEN at Midwest Trust Center

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, “Little Women” follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live life on her own terms. Produced nationally and internationally, “Little Women” has been praised by critics for its ambition in bringing the timeless, captivating story to vivid musical life on stage. “Little Women” embodies the complete theatrical experience, leaving audiences filled with a sense of adventure, joy, heartache and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartbreak, hope and everlasting love — the sounds of a young America finding its voice.

Box Office Midwest Trust Center at JCCC 12345 College Blvd. Overland Park, KS 66210 Mon – Fri 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Midwest Trust Center at JCCC; 12345 College Blvd. Overland Park, KS 66210, Mon – Fri 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Online: jccc.edu/MTC Phone: (913) 469-4445