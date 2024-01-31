Spotlight: LITTLE WOMEN at Midwest Trust Center

See Little Women the Musical at the Midwest Trust Center

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Kauffman Center Photo 4 Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Kauffman Center

Spotlight: LITTLE WOMEN at Midwest Trust Center

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, “Little Women” follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live life on her own terms. Produced nationally and internationally, “Little Women” has been praised by critics for its ambition in bringing the timeless, captivating story to vivid musical life on stage. “Little Women” embodies the complete theatrical experience, leaving audiences filled with a sense of adventure, joy, heartache and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartbreak, hope and everlasting love — the sounds of a young America finding its voice.

Box Office Midwest Trust Center at JCCC 12345 College Blvd. Overland Park, KS 66210 Mon – Fri 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Midwest Trust Center at JCCC; 12345 College Blvd. Overland Park, KS 66210, Mon – Fri 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Online: jccc.edu/MTC Phone: (913) 469-4445




RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
TRAIN To Perform At Starlight Theatre In July 2024 Photo
TRAIN To Perform At Starlight Theatre In July 2024

Today, TRAIN announces their 2024 co-headline North  America tour, including a stop at Starlight Theatre Wednesday, July 17, 2024. 

2
LITTLE WOMAN Comes To Midwest Trust Center February 10th Photo
LITTLE WOMAN Comes To Midwest Trust Center February 10th

The Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County  Community College will present the acclaimed Broadway musical LITTLE WOMEN on Saturday, February  10 at 4 and 8 PM. Based on the beloved classic novel, this captivating and charming new production from  Big League Productions, Inc. is filled with stunning music and bristles with energy, creating a completely wholesome treat perfect for the whole family. 

3
Review: THE PROM at White Theatre Photo
Review: THE PROM at White Theatre

What did our critic think of THE PROM at White Theatre? Running now at the White Theatre inside the Jewish Community Center is a production of a new musical dealing with the serious subjects of celebrity, gender identity and social intolerance run wild that somehow still offers the audience a real feel-good experience.  

4
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Kauffman Center Photo
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Kauffman Center

Connor McPherson’s “Girl from the North Country” enjoyed the Kansas City opening of its first national tour at the Kauffman Center on Tuesday night for a one week residency. McPherson has written and directed a “slice of life” show and filled in the blank spaces with songs from Bob Dylan’s career. “Girl” might be categorized as a “Juke Box” musical like “Jersey Boys” or “Mama Mia,” but this is certainly not that. This is not a musical play about Bob Dylan.

From This Author - BWW Special Offer

Spotlight: PAGLIACCI at Florida Grand OperaSpotlight: PAGLIACCI at Florida Grand Opera
Spotlight: BELOW DECK | BATTLE OF THE BOSUNS at Patchogue TheatreSpotlight: BELOW DECK | BATTLE OF THE BOSUNS at Patchogue Theatre
Spotlight: PRETTY WOMAN at Tobin CenterSpotlight: PRETTY WOMAN at Tobin Center
Spotlight: AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS at The RoseSpotlight: AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS at The Rose

Videos

In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK Video
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN
Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout Video
Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
The StepCrew in Kansas City The StepCrew
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/03-3/03)
The Comedy Zone presents Gina Brillon in Kansas City The Comedy Zone presents Gina Brillon
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/09-3/09)
Moulin Rouge! in Kansas City Moulin Rouge!
Kansas City Music Hall (7/23-8/04)
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in Kansas City Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Just Off Broadway Theatre (5/02-5/11)
Mamma Mia! in Kansas City Mamma Mia!
Kansas City Music Hall (3/05-3/10)
'Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland' in Kansas City 'Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/11-4/11)
JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE in Kansas City JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE
The Warwick Theater (3/01-3/10)PHOTOS
Glitter and Be Gala in Kansas City Glitter and Be Gala
Lawrence Opera Theatre (3/02-3/02)
Clue in Kansas City Clue
Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts [Muriel Kauffman Theatre] (4/02-4/07)
MJ in Kansas City MJ
Kansas City Music Hall (5/07-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You